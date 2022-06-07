ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

When is The Jan. 6 Committee Hearing and How to Watch Live? Full schedule

By Isabel Martins
 5 days ago
Newsweek offers a summary of the committee activity, when it's happening, how many hearings will occur, and how you can keep...

Decider.com

Ana Navarro Furious Over Jan. 6 Hearings on ‘The View’: “I Am So Angry Again”

Ana Navarro got heated on Friday’s episode of The View, reigniting her anger over the Jan. 6 insurrection during a conversation about the ongoing hearings. As the country tunes in to the prime-time committee hearing, which kicked off yesterday (June 9), Navarro said she is once again feeling upset about what took place that day last winter. “History will not whitewash or erase what happened on Jan. 6. Donald Trump, no matter how much people try to change the narrative, is going to go down in the annals of American history with the names of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon. He...
Salon

“What is he hiding?: Ex-Ted Cruz aide accuses Kevin McCarthy of leading Jan. 6 “cover-up”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Reacting to a letter sent by attorneys representing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to the House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection that their client will not honor a subpoena to appear, the Bulwark's Amanda Carpenter claimed he that he is now an "active participant" in Donald Trump's cover-up.
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
The Independent

Voices: The infuriating reason why Fox News won’t broadcast the January 6 hearings live

There’s an expected dynamic to political scandals: Politician does bad thing, politician tries to cover it up, news media tries to expose the story. That was what happened, famously, in Watergate. It’s what happened, more or less, in the Iran-Contra scandal. It’s even what happened with George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, as the steady drip of revelations about administration deceit and incompetence eventually turned the country against the war. Thanks to the increasing dominance of hyper-partisan right-wing media, however, scandals these days often have a different trajectory. Now, when conservative politicians do something horrible, Fox News and its like-minded...
