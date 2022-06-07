All-Ohio softball: 8 Toledo-area players named to 1st teams

The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its all-state selections late Monday night, with eight players from the Toledo area picking up first-team honors.

Anthony Wayne’s Brooklyn Patchen and Springfield’s Mady Yackee, both junior pitchers, were named to the Division I first team.

In Division II, Oak Harbor pitcher Reagan Schultz, a senior, was named to the first team.

Three area players were named to the Division III first team: Lexi North, a senior pitcher from Otsego; Delaney Maynard, a junior infielder from Eastwood; and Macy Chamberlin, a sophomore infielder from Evergreen.

In Division IV, Hilltop senior infielder Lana Baker and Gibsonburg junior pitcher Jenna Bloomfield were named to the first team.

Among second-team selections from Division I were Anthony Wayne outfielder Emily Liskai and Whitmer infielder Sophia Wygast, both juniors.

Bryan pitcher Addison Arnold, a senior, was named to the Division II second team.

Madison Martin, a junior pitcher from Van Buren, and Chloe Dorn, a junior infielder from Liberty-Benton, were named to the Division III second team.

Springfield catcher Maddie Darrah, a senior, and Start outfielder Octavia Abraham, a junior, received honorable mention in Division I.

Autumn Pelok, a senior infielder for Wauseon, received honorable mention in Division II.

Summer Berry, a senior catcher from Otsego, and Jordan Babcock, a senior catcher from Elmwood, received honorable mention in Division III.

Hilltop senior outfielder Holly Jermeay, Danbury senior infielder Eliza Brickner, and Arcadia senior catcher Lenci Rodriguez received honorable mention in Division IV.