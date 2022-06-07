ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Lebanon, PA

Mt. Lebanon police officers rescue kitten from sewer drain

By WPXI.com News Staff
 5 days ago
WPXI - Kitten Rescue Mt. Lebanon Police officers rescued a kitten that was stuck in a sewer drain. (Mt. Lebanon Police Department)

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon Police officers rescued a kitten that was stuck in a sewer drain.

A resident heard the cat and immediately called 911 for help.

Officers Mcbridge, Stawowczyk, and K. Smith climbed down the sewer and were able to get the kitten before the rain moved in.

The kitten was not hurt and will be taken to the vet Tuesday morning.

