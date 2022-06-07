ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theresa May turned up to Boris Johnson's no confidence vote in a ballgown - what a mood

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Theresa May turned up to vote in Boris Johnson's no confidence vote in nothing less than a full ballgown and people loved it.

According to a number of reporters present at Westminster ahead of the vote, the former PM also rocked up to the vote in sequin encrusted heels before going to speak at a ' Platty Joobs ' dinner. It's just a shame nobody took any pics, as apparently they weren't allowed.

She didn't say which way she intended to vote but it must have been an ironic moment given that she survived a vote of confidence in December 2018 – but resigned just five months later, only to be replaced by? Boris Johnson.

Life comes at you fast.

With that in mind, people thought it was an iconic move:

But some didn't want to let the former prime minister off the hook for her own conduct in office:

Johnson went on to win the vote but narrowly so it looks like conversations about his future will rumble on.

Fair play to May though, whatever you think of her it is always worth doing things with pizzazz.

