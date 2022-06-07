Outgoing morning anchor Jason DeRusha has a new gig

Outgoing WCCO TV morning anchor Jason DeRusha is sticking around in Twin Cities media and will host WCCO Radio's 3pm-to-6pm drive time slot.

Driving the news: WCCO Radio parent company Audacy announced DeRusha's new post as well as a reshuffling of hosts on the "Good Neighbor" this morning.

Jordana Green and Adam Carter will host the 9am to noon show.

Green's 3pm to 6pm co-host, Paul Douglas, is moving into a chief meteorologist role, with appearances throughout the day.

Vineeta Sawkar will continue to host the morning show.

Of note: DeRusha, who announced last month that he planned to leave WCCO TV after 19 years , will sign off as anchor June 23. He starts June 27 on the radio dial.

The TV and radio station are no longer affiliated.

