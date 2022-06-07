ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Wheat, corn ease back as U.S. crops, Ukraine exports assessed

By Gus Trompiz
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Market weighs chances of wartime sea channel for Ukraine exports * USDA report shows better than expected U.S. corn crop conditions * U.S. winter wheat rating improves after rain as harvest starts (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures edged lower on Tuesday to give back some of their day-earlier gains as investors weighed improving U.S. crop conditions and diplomatic discussions over a wartime sea corridor for Ukrainian grain. Soybeans were almost unchanged. Grain prices were also curbed by a cautious mood on wider financial markets following a surprise interest rate increase in Australia. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% at $10.86-1/2 a bushel by 1124 GMT. The contract had soared more than 5% on Monday as reports of Russian strikes on Kyiv and the port of Mykolaiv dampened expectations that a diplomatic deal could be reached to resume sea shipments of Ukrainian grain. Turkey is coordinating with Russia and Ukraine to agree a plan to re-start grain exports from Ukrainian ports, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said, a day before the country's foreign minister hosts his Russian counterpart for talks. However, prospects of a breakthrough appeared uncertain as fighting continued in Ukraine, and Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for disrupting global food supplies. "No quick solution to the problem is therefore in sight," Commerzbank said in a note. CBOT corn was down 0.3% at $7.40 a bushel, after rising 2% in the previous session. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 73% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent in its first condition ratings for the 2022 crop, above the average estimate of 68% in a Reuters analyst poll. U.S. farmers were nearing the end of corn planting having caught up on initial delays due to cold, wet weather. The USDA also raised slightly its rating for drought-affected U.S. winter wheat as farmers start harvesting the crop. However, spring wheat and soybean planting were lagging the usual pace. CBOT soybeans inched down 0.06% to $16.98-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans were capped by lower than expected weekly U.S. export inspection figures published on Monday. Prices at 1124 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1086.50 -6.50 -0.59 770.75 40.97 CBOT corn 740.00 -2.50 -0.34 593.25 24.74 CBOT soy 1698.25 -1.00 -0.06 1339.25 26.81 Paris wheat 391.00 -6.50 -1.64 276.75 41.28 Paris maize 336.50 -5.50 -1.61 226.00 48.89 Paris rape 790.50 -14.00 -1.74 754.00 4.84 WTI crude oil 117.86 -0.64 -0.54 75.21 56.71 Euro/dlr 1.07 0.00 -0.22 1.1368 -6.13 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Uttaresh.V and Mark Potter)

