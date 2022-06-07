Winona Ryder Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sexy Black Dress For Marc Jacobs’ New Campaign—We've Never Seen Her Like This!

Splash News

Winona Ryder was everyone’s favorite gothic 90s style icon, and the Stranger Things star, 50, is proving that she’s still serving looks and rocking epic black dresses to this day. The Oscar winner recently starred in a new campaign for the Marc Jacobs J Marc shoulder bag and left her many fans in awe while donning a sultry, low-cut, fitted black gown that reminds us that goth girl summer is just around the corner!

For the campaign photo shoot, Ryder wore a number of grungy and gorgeous looks, but one seemed to really stand out— a long-sleeved black dress with edgy and intricate bell sleeves. Ryder added a lime green Marc Jacobs bag with a golden chain to be the center focus of her outfit, as it slung across her chest as her neckline revealed her décolletage. The Girl, Interrupted star styled her brown locks into her signature piecey short ‘do, drawing more attention to her mauve lipstick and stunning kohl-rimmed eyeliner.

The Marc Jacobs brand shared other incredible shots for the campaign on Instagram, in which fans can see Ryder wearing a sheer, long black tulle skirt (definitely some Beetlejuice vibes there), a black leather fur-trimmed coat, a blue slip dress with black lace detailing, and a rosy sheer top with a black shiny skirt, among other looks. Each outfit, of course, showed off a colorful Marc Jacobs bag and Ryder stepped out in sky-high heels and boots for the pics.

Naturally, fans headed to the Marc Jacobs comment sections to share their admiration and excitement for the beautiful shoot. “She looks incredible in everything, I’m so glad she’s back!!” wrote one fan, while another added, “I can’t even pick a fave look, how is she so ageless?” Designer Jacobs himself, (who Ryder has shot with and modeled for many times in the past), commented, “My Winona” with hearts. (So sweet!) Ryder’s famous admirers also hyped her up, with Elle Fanning writing, “Oooo yeah!!” and Dove Cameron adding that she was “very happy” to see the Edward Scissorhands actress modeling high fashion, and we couldn’t agree more.