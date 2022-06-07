Sharon Osbourne says Prince Harry ‘must regret’ actions after Queen’s Jubilee

Sharon Osbourne feels “sorry” for the Sussexes.

Joining the Fox News coverage of the Queen’s jubilee celebrations alongside Piers Morgan, Osbourne said Prince Harry “must” have some regrets over the way in which he and wife Meghan Markle abruptly quit royal life in 2020 .

The outspoken former host of “The Talk” said the Queen’s joyful jubilee celebrations served as a moment of reflection for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who started a new life across the pond.

“The royal family has always been like a Shakespearean play for me. I have to tell you when I saw them [Harry and Meghan] earlier on … I felt sorry for them. And the way that they were parted from the family,” she said on the show.

The couple was spotted attending the Service of Thanksgiving for Her Majesty in London on June 4, where they were met with loud boos from the crowd .

Sharon Osbourne said Prince Harry “must” have some regrets over the way in which he and his wife abruptly quit royal life. Fox News

The pair were also not invited up on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the royal flypast on June 2 — a tradition in which they’ve taken part in previous years.

“I do feel sorry for him [Prince Harry] because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets,” she said in reference to the pair’s decision to quit royal life.

Of the pair being shunned from the “Trooping the Colour” ceremony, Osbourne said, “I mean, can you imagine how he felt with the whole family in that procession and he would have normally been there on one of those horses with his uniform and everything.”

Osbourne sympathized with the Sussexes, suggesting Harry might have seen his brother and other family members gather on the balcony without him and his family, thinking, “My children are not going to grow up with their cousins.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The British royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and members of the royal family attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign at Saint Paul’s Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022. ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s got to have an effect on you when they don’t have any cousins, aunts, uncles,” Osbourne added.

The Sussexes sent shockwaves across the globe in 2020 when they announced they were officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family .

In a quest to retire their royal lifestyle, the pair relocated to Los Angeles with their son, Archie, as they closed the final chapter of their royal life last year.