Sharon Osbourne says Prince Harry ‘must regret’ actions after Queen’s Jubilee

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Asv1r_0g2wn8Oo00

Sharon Osbourne feels “sorry” for the Sussexes.

Joining the Fox News coverage of the Queen’s jubilee celebrations alongside Piers Morgan, Osbourne said Prince Harry “must” have some regrets over the way in which he and wife Meghan Markle abruptly quit royal life in 2020 .

The outspoken former host of “The Talk” said the Queen’s joyful jubilee celebrations served as a moment of reflection for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who started a new life across the pond.

“The royal family has always been like a Shakespearean play for me. I have to tell you when I saw them [Harry and Meghan] earlier on … I felt sorry for them. And the way that they were parted from the family,” she said on the show.

The couple was spotted attending the Service of Thanksgiving for Her Majesty in London on June 4, where they were met with loud boos from the crowd .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLCTM_0g2wn8Oo00
Sharon Osbourne said Prince Harry “must” have some regrets over the way in which he and his wife abruptly quit royal life.
Fox News

The pair were also not invited up on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the royal flypast on June 2 — a tradition in which they’ve taken part in previous years.

“I do feel sorry for him [Prince Harry] because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets,” she said in reference to the pair’s decision to quit royal life.

Of the pair being shunned from the “Trooping the Colour” ceremony, Osbourne said, “I mean, can you imagine how he felt with the whole family in that procession and he would have normally been there on one of those horses with his uniform and everything.”

Osbourne sympathized with the Sussexes, suggesting Harry might have seen his brother and other family members gather on the balcony without him and his family, thinking, “My children are not going to grow up with their cousins.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EvV5_0g2wn8Oo00
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXYxK_0g2wn8Oo00
The British royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qj2Vo_0g2wn8Oo00
Prince Harry and members of the royal family attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign at Saint Paul’s Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022.
ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s got to have an effect on you when they don’t have any cousins, aunts, uncles,” Osbourne added.

The Sussexes sent shockwaves across the globe in 2020 when they announced they were officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family .

In a quest to retire their royal lifestyle, the pair relocated to Los Angeles with their son, Archie, as they closed the final chapter of their royal life last year.

Comments / 94

Donna Ramires
5d ago

I don't feel sorry for Megan and Harry like the lady said they got what they asked for they stepped down they said stuff about the Royal family when interviewed by Oprah and then you think that we're supposed to forgive and forget she's the one that's causing deception in the Royal family and now that he's got two kids what is he going to do neighbor and have to pay for maybe he does have his regrets I don't know but your mother would be very disappointed in you Harry

Reply(4)
35
Gwen Koziura
5d ago

Stepping down from royal life was a childish reaction to the reality that Harry and his children were not an equal heir to the throne. Harry continues to react poorly to the realities of being the unneeded “spare” in an heir and a spare scenario. William, the heir, married well to a woman able and willing to serve as queen in the future. Kate is graceful, competent, and has produced three children to guarantee the future of the monarchy. Harry, the spare, too quickly married a bi-racial actress, who never could serve as Queen. Meghan is psychologically damaged, American, and unwilling to serve. She is totally not royal material, and she can’t seem to get along with anyone for any length of time. Thankfully, for the British Royal family, she and Harry are way down the line of succession.

Reply(11)
43
crymeariver
5d ago

She needs to clean her own backyard up before she has the right to say anything about about anybody else, Evidently she can't keep her man happy or why does he keep stepping out

Reply
10
