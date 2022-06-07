All of the ways this ridiculous Yankees pitching run could culminate in a Cy Young Award

To paraphrase the ubiquitous saying about drafts: You can’t win the Cy Young in the first two months of the season, but you can lose it.

Patrick Corbin (6.71 ERA) will not take home the trophy. José Berríos (5.24) still can help the Blue Jays, but not enough to garner any individual honor.

We’ve reached the one-third mark of the season, and the fields chasing baseball’s hardware have been narrowed down. To have a meaningful chance at landing the award that goes to a league’s best pitcher, you need to at least be in touch with, if not among, the leaders.

A year ago at this time — through June 7, 2021 — Gerrit Cole was the heavy favorite for American League Cy Young. The Yankees ace had posted a 2.26 ERA through 12 starts and was worth 3.2 WAR, according to FanGraphs, far ahead of second place (Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi, who had 2.3).

Down the list of best starting pitchers in the AL through two months last season was Robbie Ray at No. 28. The then-Blue Jays lefty struggled in May before putting together a magnificent middle and finish to his season, posting a 2.53 ERA in his final 22 starts and holding opposing batters to a .199 average. His value skyrocketed during his only season in Toronto, and in November, he capped his career year with the AL Cy Young.

If it took a virtually unblemished run in 22 games to turn the 28th-best pitcher in the league into the league’s best, perhaps we can shrink a list of this year’s Cy Young candidates to the top 30 through this point.

Which would mean the Yankees have five Cy Young candidates.

The Yankees’ rotation has been historically great through their 39-15 sprint to start the season. Their combined 2.55 ERA is the best in baseball, more than half a run better than the AL’s second-best rotation (the Astros at 3.18). Yankees starters have held opponents to a .205 batting average, have walked 1.82 hitters per nine innings and have allowed just 0.79 home runs per nine. They lead the majors in each category. If you surrender the fewest hits, walks and home runs, you’re going to win a lot of games.

The Yankees have not been tested as much as, say, the Mets, who have lost Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill to injuries. Cole, Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon, Jordan Montgomery and Luis Severino have started all but two games this season, with spot starts going to Luis Gil and JP Sears. The Yankees have been healthy and rolling .

Perhaps injuries derail a couple of those starters, or perhaps natural regression sets in for a rotation that can’t possibly pitch better than it has (right?). But at the moment, there are legitimate scenarios in which each Yankees starter could win the Cy Young.

1. Cole

ERA: 2.78

FanGraphs WAR (ranking among AL pitchers): 1.9 (fourth)

The $324 million man is pitching like one . Despite three poor starts to open his season following the shortened spring training, he’s leading the staff in innings (64 ⅔) and strikeouts (81), and concerns about the sticky-substance ban have vanished.

If Cole, who has pitched at least six innings in eight straight starts, makes a successful bid for the Cy Young, it would somehow be his first. He’s finished second twice (including to Ray last season), fourth twice and fifth once.

2. Cortes

ERA: 1.50

FanGraphs WAR: 1.9 (fifth)

The most stunning emergence from the group — and perhaps in baseball — is also the major league ERA leader among starters. Cortes, armed with modest velocity gains and a huge improvement on his cutter, has become not just a possible All-Star but the possible All-Star starter for the AL.

He does not throw heat. His average two-seam fastball is 90.6 mph, a tick better than Cole’s changeup (89.6). Among starters, Cortes’ 77-mph slider is the third-slowest in baseball, behind only Rich Hill (who is 42) and Dallas Keuchel (whom the White Sox just DFA’d). He throws junk, messing with hitters’ timing through sped-up and slowed-down deliveries, and he throws to spots (just 14 walks in 10 games) with excellent movement. Opponents are batting .178 against Cortes, which was second-best in baseball.

3. Taillon

ERA: 2.30

FanGraphs WAR: 1.6 (seventh)

If Cole is the name and the mustachioed Cortes is the surprising face of the 2022 rotation, Taillon is thriving in the background . Despite excellent seasons in Pittsburgh, he never has received a Cy Young vote, which could change for a righty who entered Monday with the 11th-best ERA in baseball.

Among qualified starting pitchers, the 30-year-old has walked the fewest batters in baseball (five) and is as efficient as they come. His 14.47 pitches per inning is third-best among starters in the game.

He has a weapon for every occasion: He might throw a four-seamer, slider, curveball, cutter, sinker or changeup at you. He saves his changeups for lefties, who have seen all 70 of his changeups this season. They’re 0-for-22.

4. Montgomery

ERA: 2.78

FanGraphs WAR: 1.0 (18th)

The tall lefty was solid (3.83 ERA) last season, and he’s been better than that another year removed from Tommy John surgery. There hasn’t been a more consistent member of the Yankees rotation: Montgomery hasn’t given up more than three runs in any of his 11 starts.

He has tweaked his pitch usage this season — he is throwing his two-seamer and changeup more and his cutter less — but his curveball has been a big difference-maker. Hitters are 5-for-49 (.102) against his curveball. Among qualified starters entering Monday, the only pitches that had been more effective were Tony Gonsolin’s slider (opponents batting .070), Corbin Burnes’ curveball (.080) and Noah Syndergaard’s sinker (.100).

5. Severino

ERA: 2.95

FanGraphs WAR: 0.9 (19th)

Here’s the worst Cy Young bet for the gamblers. Severino pitched just six major league innings last season, his first since Tommy John surgery, and though the Yankees have not indicated there is a maximum number written in stone, they probably will find ways to curtail his innings down the stretch.

But through 10 starts and 55 innings, Severino looks healthy and dominant . He has been a different pitcher than the All-Star he was in 2017 and ‘18 — less velocity, more cutters and changeups, a better slider — but the results have been better. His ERA is lower than it was in either of those All-Star seasons.

Speaking of awards, the NL MVP could present yet another test about what voters value.

By FanGraphs’ WAR, Pete Alonso is the 33rd-most valuable position player in baseball and fourth-most on his own team (1.6 WAR).

The star Mets first baseman is atop the league in both home runs (16) and RBIs (54)…while either DH-ing or playing a below-average first base. At his current pace, Alonso would approach 50 homers and drive in more than 150 runs, which are traditional MVP numbers. “Traditional” does not mean what it used to mean, though.

The Mets just saw the NL leader in WAR in the Dodgers series. Mookie Betts (3.6 WAR) is tied with Alonso at 16 home runs and has posted generally superior numbers across the board — his OPS is .976; Alonso’s is .906. Betts, who bats at the top of the lineup, leads the league in runs scored.

The Padres’ Manny Machado also has a strong argument for NL MVP. As does the Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt. By the advanced metrics, Alonso does not even belong in the argument, less valuable than two-way standouts Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo.

How much does defense matter? How much do RBIs matter? How much does clutch hitting count? Alonso entered play Monday with the second-highest OPS in the NL (1.419) with runners in scoring position. Goldschmidt was first at 1.556. Will it matter that Alonso has plenty of help around him on a team that has pulled far ahead in its division?

In a summer without much baseball drama in New York, the biggest arguments may surround how we measure value.

Phil Mickelson may have just made his biggest bet.

At stake, naturally, is money, but also goodwill from a fan base that might be lost.

As The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro first reported before Lefty confirmed the development, Mickelson will be joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series .

It is possible he has played his final PGA Tour event. A few of his sponsors already have left , and it is possible more will follow. After a break from the game, he has chosen money — a whole lot of it — and an alternative to the Tour, though LIV is run by, in his words, “scary motherf—ers.”

“I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just for myself, but ideally for the game and my peers,” Mickelson said in a statement Monday. “I also love the progressive format and think it will be exciting for fans. Just as importantly, it will provide balance, allowing me to focus on a healthier approach to life on and off the course.”

The “healthier approach” will entail playing for a league that is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. In an interview with golf writer Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson acknowledged the country’s human rights violations and said “they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi … They execute people over there for being gay.”

And yet, they will pose a business threat to the PGA Tour, promising undisclosed but surely lucrative amounts of money. LIV Golf reportedly paid Dustin Johnson $125 million to swing him to its side.

In Mickelson’s statement, he said he still intends to play the majors (the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open are outside the purview of the PGA Tour). PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has said that golfers who join LIV Golf will be permanently banned from events on the Tour.

“I fully realize and respect some may disagree with this decision and have strong opinions and I empathize with that,” Mickelson said. “I have a renewed spirit and excitement for the game.”

Mickelson will be golfing again, and all his chips have been pushed to the center of the table.