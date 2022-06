Aspiring and experienced nature writers are invited to join Whitefield author Andrea Lani for a reading from her book “Uphill Both Ways: Hiking toward Happiness on the Colorado Trail” and a nature writing workshop at Hidden Valley Nature Center on Saturday, June 18 from 1-3:30 p.m. Participants will meet at the parking area at 1:00 and walk the half-mile to the Barn, practicing clearing their minds and opening their senses along the way. At the Barn, the group will seek inspiration in the natural world through exercises designed to hone observation skills, sharpen senses, and deepen one’s relationship with nature.

WHITEFIELD, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO