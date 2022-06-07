Police searching for person of interest in South Fulton carjacking

South Fulton Police posted this photo of the person they're looking for

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police need your help identifying a person of interest in a carjacking that happened on May 29.

Last Sunday, police said the victim was held at gunpoint and his car was taken near the 5200 block of Old National Highway.

The car was tracked to an area in Union City and a man was seen getting out of the victim’s car.

Police posted a photo of a man they are looking for on its Facebook page.

In the post, officials described him as a Black man, 5 feet, 10 inches, and approximately 160 pounds.

If you can identify this person, you’re urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Detective Moss at 470-809-7300.

