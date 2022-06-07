20% chance for afternoon t-storms, highs in 80s
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a 20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms in Denver and across the Eastern Plains. There is a slight risk the storms could be severe over the Eastern Plains with large hail and gusty wind.
Highs will be around 80 degrees on Tuesday,Report: Rob Walton, heir to Walmart fortune, will win bid to buy Denver Broncos
The mountains have a 10-20% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.
Wednesday will be drier with no thunderstorms.Avalanche sweep Oilers, head to Stanley Cup Final
A 10% chance of afternoon t-storms returns Thursday and Friday.
High heat moves in this weekend. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting low to mid-90s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0