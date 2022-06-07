ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

20% chance for afternoon t-storms, highs in 80s

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5tRw_0g2wlY5d00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a 20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms in Denver and across the Eastern Plains. There is a slight risk the storms could be severe over the Eastern Plains with large hail and gusty wind.

Highs will be around 80 degrees on Tuesday,

Report: Rob Walton, heir to Walmart fortune, will win bid to buy Denver Broncos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JswpI_0g2wlY5d00
Forecast radar Tuesday afternoon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmBMB_0g2wlY5d00
Severe weather risk Tuesday.

The mountains have a 10-20% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

Wednesday will be drier with no thunderstorms.

Avalanche sweep Oilers, head to Stanley Cup Final

A 10% chance of afternoon t-storms returns Thursday and Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mGRHz_0g2wlY5d00

High heat moves in this weekend. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting low to mid-90s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Walton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Severe Weather#Oilers#Stanley Cup Final#The Pinpoint Weather Team#The Eastern Plains#Denver Broncos Forecast#Avalanche#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

Avs could play as soon as Wednesday

The Colorado Avalanche could be facing off against their next opponent as early as next Wednesday, depending on the outcome of the Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy