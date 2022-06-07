ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resources available to help residents prepare as hurricane season begins

By Special to the Chronicle
 5 days ago

The 2022 hurricane season began June 1. To stress the importance of whole community preparedness, local leaders gathered recently to spotlight community resources and emphasize personal readiness.

The City of Tallahassee actively prepares year-round for severe weather, and with the heightened threat of hurricane season through Nov. 30, residents are urged to prepare as well.

To guide residents through planning, the City's new Step-by-Step PREP guide is available online at Talgov.com/PREP .

Additionally, the City is hosting free community workshops as part of its Plan for Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) program. The next workshop is on June 9 at Jake Gaither Community Center (801 Bragg Dr.) from 6-8 p.m. A virtual option will be available for those who cannot attend in person.

"Should a storm head our way, City employees will work from the first warning through the final stages of recovery to ensure this community is up and running," Mayor John Dailey said. "That said, during a disaster, there may be a period of time when responders are unable to reach you. You are your best first line of defense, which is why we urge neighbors to prepare together."

For residents who need to purchase hurricane supplies for their households, the 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs through Friday, June 10. During this sales tax holiday, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

For more information and a list of qualifying items, visit floridarevenue.com .

Ensuring that you have access to timely and accurate information during an emergency is an important part of personal preparedness. City utility customers are encouraged to check and update, if needed, the contact information associated with their utility account. The City uses this information to send text and email alerts during disasters. To review and update the contact information associated with your utility account, visit Talgov.com/Update .

Should a severe weather event occur, the City's mobile app, DigiTally, can be a useful tool in reporting power outages, downed trees and other storm-related issues. The free app can be downloaded from the Apple or Google Play store. A non-mobile version is also available at Talgov.com/DigiTally .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Resources available to help residents prepare as hurricane season begins

