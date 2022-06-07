The Gadsden County Public Library celebrate the beginning of their summer reading club with a kickoff party sponsored by the National Hook-Up of Black Women Inc. at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 6, at the William A. McGill Library 732 S. Pat Thomas Parkway, Quincy.

The kickoff event will include a host of family-friendly events, including scavenger hunts, raffles and reader awards. Readers of all ages will dive into the ocean depths this summer as Gadsden County Public Library presents “Oceans of Possibilities” during their summer library program.

The 2022 Summer Reading Program is free of charge and open to young people, preschool through young adult, with programs, prize drawings, story times, a reading club, and more. Registration for “Oceans of Possibilities” begins on Monday, June 6, 2022.

This year the library will be bringing the public a greater flexibility. Programs, classes and events will be offered both in person and online. Everyone can make a splash and enjoy all the library has to offer this summer by using the library’s new content streaming service Hoopla Digital.

With Hoopla Digital, patrons can now instantly read, watch and listen to their choice of more than 1,000,000 audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies, and television show, for free with their Gadsden County Library card.

Hoopla offers members a vast digital collection that maximizes the power of a Library card. It allows patrons to borrow content immediately from anywhere. Its platform integrates multiple media formats into a single intuitive user experience.

For more information, call the library at 850-627-7106 or visit our website, gcpls.org

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gadsden County Public Library kicks off summer reading program with 'Oceans'