Primary Election Day

A crash at Highway 63 and Dunkerton Road sent the drivers of two vehicles to the hospital, according to KWWL. 46 year old Neelam Thomas was driving east on Dunkerton Road when she pulled out in front of a truck pulling a trailer driven by 34 year old Christopher MacMahon. Thomas’ SUV went into the ditch and rolled. She was taken to UnityPoint in Waterloo before being transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening. MacMahon was taken to UnityPoint by private vehicle, where he was treated and released. Thomas has been cited for failing to yield.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO