Waverly, IA

Primary Election Day

By scottsuhr
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, June 7th is Primary Election Day in Iowa. In Waverly, the precincts or wards...

Construction on Lighting Project to Begin

The following is a release from the City of Waterloo:. The City of Waterloo is proud to announce the launch of a colorful new attraction coming to downtown. The Cedar River Lighting Experience will create colorful beams of light on the cascading waters of the Cedar River between Park Avenue and the 4th Street Bridges. A tunnel of colored lights will guide visitors through the 4th Street pedestrian bridge canopy and enhance visibility and beauty of the icon Waterloo structure. Artful lighting towers will also be positioned along the river to enhance the experience and draw visitors to downtown district.
WATERLOO, IA
W-SR Looks for Bounce Back on Y99.3

Thursday night on Y99.3 the Waverly-Shell Rock softball team fell to Benton 13-0 in 3 innings. Friday night on Y99.3 Waverly-Shell Rock softball will play at New Hampton in Northeast Iowa Conference action. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30.
WAVERLY, IA
Crash Sends Drivers to the Hospital

A crash at Highway 63 and Dunkerton Road sent the drivers of two vehicles to the hospital, according to KWWL. 46 year old Neelam Thomas was driving east on Dunkerton Road when she pulled out in front of a truck pulling a trailer driven by 34 year old Christopher MacMahon. Thomas’ SUV went into the ditch and rolled. She was taken to UnityPoint in Waterloo before being transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening. MacMahon was taken to UnityPoint by private vehicle, where he was treated and released. Thomas has been cited for failing to yield.
WATERLOO, IA

