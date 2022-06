For most people out there, Square Enix has always been around. However, for those more seasoned gamers out there, we remember a time when there was both SquareSoft and Enix. These two Japanese companies were the biggest rivals at the time. SquareSoft had their flagship Final Fantasy series, while Enix was keeping pace (in Japan anyway) with their legendary Dragon Quest games. When these two titans merged, it was one of the biggest deals in the entire industry. The result was essentially all the biggest JRPG franchises coming under one roof and going by the name Square Enix. Since that merger in the early 2000s, this developer and publisher has expanded to include many western studios and franchises as well.

