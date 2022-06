Keosauqua, IA- The Villages of Van Buren County has announced the 22nd annual Fly Van Buren. The Fly in breakfast will be held at the Keosauqua Municipal Airport on Saturday, June 18th from 7:00 –10:00 am. The Keosauqua Lions Club will be serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake & Sausage Breakfast beginning at 7:00 am, rain or shine for $8.00.

2 DAYS AGO