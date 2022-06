A North Carolina man with some nasty personal habits is in big trouble after police say he stabbed a teen during a brawl prompted by his blowing snot into a crowd of people. According to police, the problem started when 20-year-old Jonathan Nicholas Hogentoren launched a "snot rocket" into a crowd of people at a party. When the crowd turned on him, he pulled a knife and stabbed two teenagers before fleeing into the woods.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO