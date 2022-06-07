ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willis, TX

Texas inmate in critical condition, 3 prison guards injured in crash near Willis

By Carolina Sanchez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIS, Texas - A Texas prison inmate is in critical condition, and three prison guards are injured after a crash near Willis overnight. Conroe Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene of a major accident around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday on I-45 northbound near the Brentwater Drive exit....

