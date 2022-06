MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Mother Nature might be a little early this time around. Summer doesn't officially start until June 21st, but you'll feel it by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs then will be in the 90s with heat indices more than 100 degrees! But before the heat arrives, a warm front will lift northward later Monday morning into the afternoon, triggering strong to severe storms. In fact, the area is under a slight risk for severe weather. Large hail and damaging winds would be the biggest threats.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO