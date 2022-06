As the critical Nov. 8 midterm election approaches, Georgians have one more chance to weigh in on the Democratic and Republican candidates in key races. Monday kicks off a week of early voting for each party’s primary runoffs in the statewide races for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, labor commissioner and insurance commissioner, plus several congressional seats and other local match-ups. The runoffs pit the top two vote-getters against each other in races where no candidate won a majority in the Democratic and Republican primaries held on May 24.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO