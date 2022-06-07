ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 people shot in New Haven late Monday night

By Rob Polansky
Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were shot late Monday night in New Haven....

News 12

Police: Multiple men injured in overnight Newburgh shooting

Police say multiple people were shot overnight Saturday in Newburgh. They say shots were fired just after midnight in the area of Mill and South William streets, near El Tropical Bar. Officers found a 24-year-old resident with a gunshot wound in the lower back area and a 23-year-old man shot...
NEWBURGH, NY
Eyewitness News

Stratford police investigate shooting at Walgreens

STRARFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Stratford Police Department, with help from the Bridgeport Police Department, are investigating a shooting at the Walgreens Pharmacy at 1606 Barnum Avenue. Police say several people were involved. Some have been identified by investigators. No one had life threatening injuries. The investigation is active and...
STRATFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

2022-06-10@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital after colliding with a car at the intersection of Benham and Park Avenue. Witnesses pointed out to me that it was an unregistered motorcycle. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

New Jersey man accused of cooking oil theft in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – A New Jersey man is accused of stealing cooking oil from a restaurant in East Lyme. Police said around 6 a.m. Friday morning, an officer saw a suspicious van near a closed restaurant on Hope Street. “The Officer observed activity which was consistent with...
EAST LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews battle Hartford apartment fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford fire companies battled an apartment complex fire at 152 Collins Street in Hartford on Friday. The fire was on the first floor of the three story building, and contained to a single apartment. Three adults and two children were assisted out of the building by...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bridgeport police: Nothing deliberate on video in case of burned boy

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - There was nothing on video portraying children deliberately injuring a 6-year-old Bridgeport boy, whose family claimed he was set on fire by his neighbors. Bridgeport police on Friday released an update to the case, which created national headlines. The family of Dominick Krankall said the boy...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Family of Hamden hit-and-run victims asks driver to turn himself in

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A father is asking for the driver who hit his son and grandson in Hamden on Thursday to turn himself in. The hit-and-run happened on Dixwell Avenue while the victims were in the crosswalk. Hamden police say the driver is dangerous and still on the loose. News 8 spoke with the […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Milford police: 3 juveniles arrested in Walnut Beach fights

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Milford police said three juveniles have been arrested in connection to fights at Walnut Beach last month. The fights happened May 30 around 6:30 p.m. Police said Milford officers were assaulted and overwhelmed while they tried to address the fights. “Two of our officers’ body...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Father, young son injured in hit-and-run: Hamden police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a father and his young son Hamden Thursday morning. Acting Police Chief Timothy Wydra said officers responded to the report of a crash on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue around 8:30 a.m. One vehicle was located at the scene, […]
WTNH

Bridgeport man dies in Pricilla Circle shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)- A Bridgeport man was shot and killed early Friday morning, according to police. Bridgeport police responded to reports of a gun shot at 1:25 am on Pricilla Circle. Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old Bridgeport man lying down in the street. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds and was quickly […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

