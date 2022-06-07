2 people shot in New Haven late Monday night

Police say multiple people were shot overnight Saturday in Newburgh. They say shots were fired just after midnight in the area of Mill and South William streets, near El Tropical Bar. Officers found a 24-year-old resident with a gunshot wound in the lower back area and a 23-year-old man shot...
STRARFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Stratford Police Department, with help from the Bridgeport Police Department, are investigating a shooting at the Walgreens Pharmacy at 1606 Barnum Avenue. Police say several people were involved. Some have been identified by investigators. No one had life threatening injuries. The investigation is active and...
2022-06-10@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital after colliding with a car at the intersection of Benham and Park Avenue. Witnesses pointed out to me that it was an unregistered motorcycle. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – A New Jersey man is accused of stealing cooking oil from a restaurant in East Lyme. Police said around 6 a.m. Friday morning, an officer saw a suspicious van near a closed restaurant on Hope Street. “The Officer observed activity which was consistent with...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 north is CLOSED after an accident caused a tractor trailer to catch on fire. According to the Department of Transportation, the highway is shut down between Exits 26 and 27. According to the DOT, the crash was reported at 10:13 am. Stay with Channel 3...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford fire companies battled an apartment complex fire at 152 Collins Street in Hartford on Friday. The fire was on the first floor of the three story building, and contained to a single apartment. Three adults and two children were assisted out of the building by...
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - There was nothing on video portraying children deliberately injuring a 6-year-old Bridgeport boy, whose family claimed he was set on fire by his neighbors. Bridgeport police on Friday released an update to the case, which created national headlines. The family of Dominick Krankall said the boy...
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Route 15 early Sunday morning. A Honda was driving South in the Northbound lanes when they struck a Jeep head-on. Both cars were traveling in the left lane at the time of the accident. Immediately following the...
A 37-year-old Fairfield County man has died after being shot multiple times on a city street in what police are calling a targeted attack. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 1:30 a.m., Friday, June 10 in the 100 block of Pricilla Circle. When police arrived on the scene, they...
Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a beach brawl at a Connecticut beach over the Memorial Day weekend. The incident took place in New Haven County on Monday, May 30 in Milford at Walnut Beach. The fights broke out around 6:30 p.m. in a large unruly group of...
A Bridgeport man is in critical condition after a fiery Thursday morning car crash. Woodbridge police released a photo from the scene on Amity Road, just over the line in New Haven. Police say the Woodbridge officer was able to pull the 26-year-old from the car before it went up...
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a father and his young son Hamden Thursday morning. Acting Police Chief Timothy Wydra said officers responded to the report of a crash on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue around 8:30 a.m. One vehicle was located at the scene, […]
