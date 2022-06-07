ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman in Colchester murder case was Suffolk university lecturer

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman whose death is being investigated as murder was a University of Suffolk lecturer. Dr Antonella Castelvedere, 52, was named by Italian media as the woman who died at a house on Wickham Road,...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

University lecturer dies from serious injuries as man arrested on suspicion of murder

A woman whose death has sparked a murder probe in Essex has been named as a University of Suffolk lecturer. Dr Antonella Castelvedere died from serious injuries at a property in Colchester last Wednesday morning. Officers arrested a man at the same address on suspicion of murdering the 52-year-old academic. The University of Suffolk released a statement saying it was “deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere”. “Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing,” it added. “Our thoughts are with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Birmingham: Student nurse's 'pride' to share headbutt ordeal

A student nurse says she is "proud" to have shared on social media a video of her being headbutted by a man as she returned home. Kareena Patel, 19, said it happened after two men catcalled and whistled at her and a friend before following them home from a petrol station on 3 June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killer jailed for murdering friend on sleepover

A man who murdered his friend who had let him stay over has been jailed for at least 17 and a half years. Dean Johnson, 52, attacked Paul Wilkinson with a kitchen knife a flat in Walker, Newcastle, on 4 December. Johnson, of no fixed abode, was jailed for life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
CELEBRITIES
#Murder#Suffolk University#Colchester#Lecturer#Violent Crime#Italian#The University Of Suffolk#Essex Police
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Missing teenager believed alleged rapist was ‘after her’, sister tells inquest

Teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland was terrified of leaving her home on the day she disappeared because she thought her alleged rapist was “after her”, her twin sister told her inquest.Maya Pope-Sutherland, 23, said her sister had received messages from her alleged attacker threatening to kill her family.The college student had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by the man in 2014 when she was 16.Miss Pope-Sutherland told Dorset Coroner’s Court her sister worried about the man’s imminent release from prison having been jailed for sex offences against other girls.“I just know she was absolutely terrified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three men accused of gang raping women on moving train in Pakistan

Three men are accused of gang-raping a young woman on a moving train in Pakistan, sparking fury in the country.Faisal Shahkar, the police chief of the railways, said the incident took place after a ticket inspector persuaded the 25-year-old to go to an unoccupied part of the train last week.Mr Shahkar said police had arrested two suspects on Monday, while a third individual was found on Tuesday.The woman, who is a mother of two children, was said to be on a train making its way to Karachi, the country’s largest city, from Multan in east central Pakistan.She was making her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tanning salon death: Husband's tribute after wife found dead

The family of a 30-year-old woman found dead in a tanning salon are raising money to return her body to her New Zealand homeland. Piata Tauwhare died in Lextan in Swansea, after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session on Saturday. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

‘This Is Not an Accident’: Note Found in Car That Driver Used to Slam Into Berlin Crowd, Police Say

German police have arrested the 29-year-old German-Armenian driver of a silver Renault car that hit a crowd of people including a group of 10th grade students in Berlin on Wednesday morning, injuring at least 12 students and killing at least one woman, who is thought to be a teacher of the students. A second teacher was badly injured, according to Berlin police.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Body found in search for missing Bath woman

A woman’s body was discovered in Loch Ness, police have confirmed.The body was found at around 1.45pm on Wednesday, close to the A831 at Drumnadrochit.The family of Bilin Chen, who had been reported missing from Bath in England, have been informed but no formal identification has taken place.[xdelx]Officers from Police Scotland have been liaising with her family.Police do not believe there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Read More Jubilee news: Royal family joins Queen on palace balcony for fly-past
PUBLIC SAFETY

