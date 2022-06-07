ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics Woes, NBA Finals Catch Up, The Circle Season 4 Review | FMC

By Fightful Overbooked
 5 days ago
‘We’d be 3-1, at least, right now’: Celtics understand missed opportunity vs. Warriors but remain confident

"We know what it takes. We know what we have to do." The Celtics were tied 2-2 against the Bucks, and they won. They were tied 2-2 against the Heat, and they won (although Jimmy Butler made them sweat profusely). Throughout these playoffs, they’ve learned a lot about themselves — their tendency to choose the hardest possible path, and their ability to finish the job anyway. They know they can win Game 5 against the Warriors on Monday, and if they don’t, they know they can win Game 6 back in Boston.
