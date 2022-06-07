Boston Celtics Woes, NBA Finals Catch Up, The Circle Season 4 Review | FMC

UFC President Dana White likes the idea of a potential matchup between former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor and former UFC title challenger Michael Chandler. White recently spoke with TMZ Sports ahead of this weekend's UFC 275 pay-per-view event and responded with the following when asked about the timeline for McGregor's Octagon return from the leg injury he suffered last July, while additionally saying he prefers the Irishman to fight Chandler over Jorge Masvidal next.
WWE's NIL (Next In Line) program was designed to pave the way for college athletes to enter the company. Hanna and Haley are twins who have starred in college basketball. They recently transferred to Miami after playing at Fresno State University. They also have 3.8 million followers on their shared TikTok account.
Regarding Thunder Rosa's absence from AEW Dynamite this week, we can confirm that she's sidelined with an illness and was off of the tapings on Wednesday. Whatculture reported that there was frustration on her side of things, which is something we've also heard ourselves. We're told that completely separate of the situation where she was under the weather, there was no plan for her to appear live on the Los Angeles Dynamite. Instead, she was booked for a backstage segment.
The more time that passed, the more Athena longed to be part of AEW. After her six-year journey at WWE ended in November 2021, Athena (formerly Ember Moon) made her AEW debut at Double or Nothing, confronting AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and the Baddies (Kiera Hogan & Red Velvet). She would make her in-ring debut on the AEW Rampage following Double or Nothing, defeating Kiera Hogan.
Satnam Singh made his AEW debut on the April 13 episode of AEW Dynamite as he was introduced as the new giant backing Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. In his debut segment, Singh attacked Samoa Joe as fans were left confused, not knowing exactly who Singh was. Tony Khan admitted...
Toni Storm was in the middle of a feud with WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair when she decided to leave WWE in December 2021. Storm asked for her release after a live event in Washington, DC, which was quickly granted. Storm had been called up to WWE SmackDown in the summer, but was used sparingly on television during her time on the brand.
Kerry Morton reflects on the great opportunities afforded to him in his young career. Kerry Morton, the son of Ricky Morton, is enjoying the opportunity to team with his father in the modern-day NWA. In a new interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Kerry confirms that he is on a pay-per-appearance deal and has the opportunity to work whatever other events come his way, including in his career as an NCAA wrestler.
A wrestling legend will be calling it a career. At CyberFight Festival 2022, Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) announced that he will have five more matches and then retire next spring. Mutoh had been sidelined since January with a hip injury, but returned to the ring in May. Mutoh stated...
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@HaIeyanneee) discuss FTR vs United Empire from AEW Rampage, review GCW's Tournament of Survival weekend, and preview the upcoming triple threat ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Championships featuring Jurassic Express, the Young Bucks, and the Hardys.
"We know what it takes. We know what we have to do." The Celtics were tied 2-2 against the Bucks, and they won. They were tied 2-2 against the Heat, and they won (although Jimmy Butler made them sweat profusely). Throughout these playoffs, they’ve learned a lot about themselves — their tendency to choose the hardest possible path, and their ability to finish the job anyway. They know they can win Game 5 against the Warriors on Monday, and if they don’t, they know they can win Game 6 back in Boston.
AEW held its latest set of Dark tapings at Universal Studios on June 10. Matches and segments will air in the coming weeks and months on AEW Dark. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Observer) are below. AEW Dark Universal Studio Spoilers (6/11) Session 1:. Ortiz defeated Richard King. Serpentico defeated...
West Coast Pro held its 93 Til Infinity event on June 10 from The State Room in San Francisco, California. The event aired on IWTV. Full results and highlights are below. West Coast Pro 93 Til Infinity Results (6/10) - D-Rogue def. Rickey Shane Page. - Kevin Blackwood def. Levi...
If you play RetroMania on iiRcade, you're in luck. The latest update for the game has been out for a few weeks now for consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox, as well as Steam on PC. Now, that update is available for all iiRcade players. The new update is packed...
The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, June 10. It is currently available to watch on the WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (6/10) Valentina Feroz defeated Arianna Grace. Sloane Jacobs defeated Sierra St Pierre. Ikemen Jiro defeated Dante...
Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling held its CyberFight Festival event on June 12 from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results and highlights are below. CyberFight Festival 2022 Results (6/12) - Muscle Sakai & Yukio Naya def....
Roman Reigns’ next challenger has emerged. In the main event of the June 10 episode of WWE SmackDown, Riddle faced Sami Zayn in a match where if he won, he would earn a Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns next week, July 17. If he lost, however, he would be barred from returning to SmackDown.
Seven bouts are set for Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has announced the lineup for the June 13, 2022 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which includes 2point0, Ortiz, The Factory, and Ruby Soho in action. Also, Nyla Rose will face former ROH star Max The Impaler. Here is the lineup...
Beyond Wrestling held season one, episode 23 of its Wrestling Open series on June 9 from The White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. Wrestling Open Results (6/9) - Spotlight Match (Eliminator Cup Qualifier): Team H2O (Reid Walker...
Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion to earn the right to face Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26. Tanahashi finished off Goto with Aces High followed the High Fly Flow. Moxley, who has been calling out Tanahashi...
Another match has been made official for IMPACT Slammiversary. Ever since he returned from injury at Under Siege at the beginning of May, Sami Callihan has made it his life's mission to torment and cause Moose as much pain as possible. Callihan sustained a broken ankle last September during an attack from Moose and W. Morrissey.
Comments / 0