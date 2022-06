A Quincy, Illinois woman was killed while she was walking in the roadway early this morning in Ralls County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Dakota L. Borenson of Quincy Illinois, was in the lane of travel on US 61, four miles south of Hannibal at 2 a.m., this morning, when she was struck by a northbound 2017 GMC Savanna, driven by 44-year-old Troy T. Rasey of Maywood.

