Fairfield, IA

Judge moves trial for Iowa teen charged in teacher’s death to western Iowa

KBUR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfield, IA (AP) — A state judge has ordered that the trial for a 16-year-old teen accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher...

www.kbur.com

KCJJ

Northern Iowa woman arrested after allegedly driving through rural Johnson County fence

A northern Iowa woman was arrested by Johnson County sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a fence west of North Liberty. According to arrest records, 38-year-old Dana Noss of Dougherty, Iowa drove her 2003 Buick Century through a fence near James Avenue and 240th Street just before 6pm. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication and registered a breath alcohol level of .096%.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Sioux City man pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge

Des Moines, IA (AP) — A Sioux City man who promised to behead President Joe Biden and predicted “blood in the streets” has pleaded guilty to a single charge and faces up to six months in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Authorities ID man killed in shootout with Iowa officer

Davenport, IA (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shootout with an officer outside of a convenience store in eastern Iowa. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that 45-year-old Jason James Morales, of Davenport, died in the shooting. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer responded to a call from the store about someone tampering with its air conditioning unit outside.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Police investigate stabbing in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a stabbing in Des Moines that occurred on Wednesday evening. Our KCCI crew was there tonight as officers investigated Southeast 9th Street. The police department tells us they detained someone who may be responsible. According to the police, the person who was...
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Johnson County deputies arrest CR man found passed out in a ditch along Highway 1 near Frytown

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Cedar Rapids man they say passed out in a ditch along Highway 1 near Frytown. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a report of a subject stumbling along the highway near a car parked near Affordable Metal Manufacturing between Iowa City and Frytown around 5:30pm. Responding deputies say they found 30-year-old Gannon Christensen of Clifton Street SE asleep in a grassy ditch. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, and provided breath alcohol levels of .241% and .231%.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
The Associated Press

Troubled Iowa center for disabled fined for resident’s death

A troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration, state inspectors said in a report. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has fined the Glenwood Resource Center $10,000 after inspectors...
KCCI.com

Iowa woman at center of viral arrest video faces new charges

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City woman facing several charges from an altercation with police has been arrested again. Daria Brown was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. She turned herself in Tuesday for a probation revocation on a previous OWI charge. Brown was already...
IOWA CITY, IA
KETV.com

Iowa homeowner shoots would-be intruder

ADAIR, Iowa — A homeowner near Casey, Iowa shot a would-be home invader multiple times early Thursday, according to the Adair County Sheriff's office. Investigators say their received a 911 call from the homeowner around 4:30 a.m. saying he had just shot someone who tried tried to break into his home. The homeowner awoke to unusual noises and then heard glass breaking before he found the person trying to enter the home through a broken window.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

Traffic dispute leads to weapons charge against Iowa City man

A traffic incident in downtown Iowa City Tuesday has led to weapons charges against a passenger in one of the vehicles involved. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Kaleb Moore of Michael Street was a passenger in a Mustang when a woman honked her horn at the vehicle while they were waiting in traffic. Moore then allegedly got out of the car, approached the woman and called her a racial slur. The woman then drove away from the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa felon sentenced on ammunition charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was sentenced to prison last week on an ammunition charge. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa announced that Kaleb Alan Shannan, 22, of Burlington, was sentenced to nine years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition.
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Des Moines police identified woman killed near downtown

Des Moines police have released the name of the local woman who was shot and killed near downtown last night. Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to an area along the Des Moines River near the Robert Ray Asian Garden and the Iowa Women of Achievement pedestrian bridge. Officers found the body of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged with stealing Amazon packages

An Iowa City man was taken into custody after allegedly stealing Amazon packages. Police say 30-year-old Yshan Rogers of 7th Street went to the 622 Orchard Court apartment complex on two occasions, May 16th and May 19th of this year. He reportedly took an Amazon package from the same victim; one package was by the mailbox with the other one right in front of the victim’s door.
littlevillagemag.com

‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Local Authorities Make Road Rage Arrest Near Crawfordsville

Friday afternoon, local agencies responded to a report of a possible road rage incident. The criminal complaint fielded by Johnson County Joint Communications, states that the defendant was traveling southbound in the left lane of Highway 218 near Hills, and approaching a slow moving semi tractor and trailer when they made a lane change without signaling, nearly causing a collision. The caller told the dispatcher that they honked at the defendant out of frustration and as they passed the defendant, the suspect rolled down their front passenger window and displayed a black pistol toward the motorist. The defendant then placed the pistol on the dash. The vehicle was then located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department near Crawfordsville and the intersection of Highway 218 and 310th Street.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA

