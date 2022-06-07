ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning News: Chief Blue Retiring, Crisis Unit, UNC Baseball

By Aaron Keck
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s news: Chapel Hill’s police chief...

Conversations with the Mayors: Dwight Bassett Talks Economic Development

Dwight Bassett, Economic Development Director for Chapel Hill, substituted in for Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger this week. He spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Thursday, May 9th. This is a transcript of his discussion of the development of the innovations hub and more. Listen to the full interview here.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On Air Today: Hubert Davis!

Aaron chats with UNC head basketball coach Hubert Davis about his eventful first season and how things are going in the offseason.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bats Left Frustrated as UNC Baseball Drops Game 1 of Super Regional

Carolina will face elimination once again Sunday afternoon, as the Diamond Heels dropped Game 1 of their Super Regional series with Arkansas Saturday, 4-1. “Unbelievable game, unbelievable atmosphere,” UNC head coach Scott Forbes said of the sellout Boshamer Stadium crowd. “Proud of our fans. Proud of the support we have. Happy for our guys that they have that support.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chansky’s Notebook: Glories Past

Carolina has had an even more glorious baseball past than you would think in its more than 150 years playing. Granted, the Mike Fox era with so many trips (7) to the College World Series and coming home with no titles is a little bit of a black mark. But...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
As General Assembly Debates Medical Marijuana, Chatham Hemp Advocates Reflect on Potential Legalization

Sam Brownfield has lived with the stress of not knowing whether his business, Rocky River Hemp, will be around for the long haul. As a hemp farmer and the company’s co-owner, he and others working in North Carolina’s hemp industry, which is expected to be worth around $25 billion by 2025, have been working under a cloud of impermanence. The law that made growing hemp legal in 2015 was approved on a temporary basis, meaning any change could put him — and the state’s 1,500 other growers — out of business.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Flavor of the Week: Coco Espresso, Bistro & Bar

Located in the Glen Lennox community in Chapel Hill, Coco Espresso, Bistro & Bar offers an entirely plant-based menu that doesn’t compromise on taste or flavor. Coco is an expansion of Coco Bean, a coffee shop and café that opened in Chapel Hill in 2016. Created by Tamara Lackey and her husband Steve Lackey, the reimagined Coco Espresso, Bistro & Bar was done in collaboration with Grubb Properties who were looking for a local partner focused on sustainability. The expanded restaurant opened in October 2021.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Carrboro: Welcoming Eliazar, Carrboro Connects, Pride Month

Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Friday, June 10th. They discussed Eliazar Posada’s swearing in to Town Council, the passage of the Carrboro Connects Comprehensive Plan, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARRBORO, NC
Durham Man Wins $500,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket

Talk about a return on your investment. Jose Ortez of Durham won the top prize of a $500,000 from a $10 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Friday. The lottery shared a release saying Ortez bought the ticket from Refuel on Guess Road in Durham and collected his...
DURHAM, NC
43rd Annual EnoFest Returns in 2022 with ‘Full Immersive Experience’

Now in its 43rd year, the annual EnoFest is returning to Durham for a “full immersive experience” in 2022. Organized by the Eno River Association, EnoFest is held at West Point on the Eno City Park in Durham, this year on Saturday, July 2, and Monday, July 4! The locally beloved music festival will feature art installations, live music across multiple stages, a juried craft show, local artisans, and plenty of food and drink options — including the signature Beer Garden — across both days.
DURHAM, NC
Chatham Commissioners Discuss UDO, Moncure Megasite Updates

From Victoria Johnson, Chatham News + Record Staff. The Chatham County Board of Commissioners received an update about the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) project during its Monday work session and provided input on several key topics to jumpstart the drafting process. At the center of Monday’s talks? Agricultural...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Man Arrested After Stabbing 1, Driving Vehicle Into House

The Hillsborough Police Department recently arrested and charged a man with attempted first-degree murder in connection to a stabbing Wednesday night. A release from the office said police responded to a call at 10:30 p.m. from 200 Cheshire Drive regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found one victim lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. Hillsborough’s release said police began rendering aid to the person before EMS arrived and transported them to UNC Hospitals.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

