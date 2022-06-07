The Morning News: Chief Blue Retiring, Crisis Unit, UNC Baseball

Sam Brownfield has lived with the stress of not knowing whether his business, Rocky River Hemp, will be around for the long haul. As a hemp farmer and the company’s co-owner, he and others working in North Carolina’s hemp industry, which is expected to be worth around $25 billion by 2025, have been working under a cloud of impermanence. The law that made growing hemp legal in 2015 was approved on a temporary basis, meaning any change could put him — and the state’s 1,500 other growers — out of business.

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO