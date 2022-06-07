OCCK offers free rides in Salina to the Smoky Hill River Festival

OCCK, Inc. Transportation’s Salina CityGo and Paratransit services is offering free rides and extended hours to patrons of the Smoky Hill River Festival.

Any passengers with a River Festival wristband, that ride CityGo or Paratransit vehicles, will be allowed to ride for free on Thursday, June 9th, Friday, June 10, or Saturday, June 11, 2022.

CityGo passengers must show the drivers their wristbands when they board the buses. Paratransit riders must tell the dispatcher they have River Festival wristbands when they schedule their rides.

Additional hours have been added to CityGo’s schedule to accommodate River Festival hours as well. The Blue Route will run until 10 p.m. from June 9-11.

From 9 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, the Blue Route will pick up passengers at the normal stops at the Oakdale Park north entrance, the Oakdale Park east entrance, the Kenwood Park foot bridge, and Kenwood Cove. The driver will then take passengers to stops that they request on any route.

“We are pleased to offer this service to River Festival patrons,” said Trell Grinter, Transportation Director for OCCK. “The Festival is such a fun time for Salina and we want to make sure people are able to get to the park and stay as long as they want. And by offering free rides, we hope to encourage people to park a little bit further away and ride the bus in to help with the traffic congestion.”

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com or contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.