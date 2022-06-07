ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU rumor could make you think about a power supply upgrade

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMXed_0g2wfpXm00
(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card could crank up power usage to 100W more than the RTX 3080, if the GPU grapevine is on the money.

This latest rumor about next-gen Lovelace GPUs comes off the back of a great deal of speculation on the topic of power consumption (or TGP), and Twitter-based leaker Kopite7kimi now believes that the RTX 4080 will demand 420W from the power supply (PSU).

Obviously, this is just a rumor, so remain skeptical as ever, but as a general suggestion of where things may be heading with RTX 4000 power usage, it doesn’t sound too comforting on the face of it.

Remember that the RTX 3080 draws 320W (the original 10GB incarnation, that is), so as mentioned this is a theoretical 100W increase.

In fact, the RTX 3090 pulls 350W, so the 4080 is well ahead of that, and not too far off the level of the RTX 3090 Ti which has a TGP of 450W – and Nvidia recommends a PSU of 850W for that GPU, no less. (Remember, that’s a minimum spec too, meaning those who are going to be pushing things with faster top-end CPUs and overclocked components in their PCs would be wise to go for some decent headroom over and above that).

Analysis: A bitter PSU pill to swallow? Possibly, but that’s no real surprise

Does that mean we’re looking at an RTX 4080 which requires a power supply of 800W, then, or thereabouts? Well, that seems a likely possibility if that figure of 420W for the TGP is correct.

All this may seem rather outlandish, but it’s not really a surprise. There’s been plenty of talk about major power draw for Lovelace on the grapevine for ages now, as Nvidia apparently looks to put the pedal firmly to the metal in terms of accelerating performance. And regarding the RTX 4080 specifically, we’ve previously been given the expectation of something like 350W to 450W for the TGP. We were hoping 400W would sit about right if that guestimate turns out to be correct, but 420W isn’t far off.

Of course, that doesn’t mean this won’t be a bitter PSU pill for some gamers to swallow, as far from everyone has an 800W+ unit nestling in their PC. And it’s not just about extra cost with a power supply upgrade, as it’s one of the fiddlier procedures to undertake in terms of the cabling; the whole thing’s a bit of a faff.

The TGP situation could’ve been worse by all accounts, though, because Kopite7kimi was still talking about the possibility of the RTX 4080 hitting 450W not much more than a few days ago.

Naturally, it might be the case that this speculation, or the leaker’s sources, are considerably off the mark, but at this point, that seems unlikely (and the rest of the rumor mill doesn’t disagree, broadly). Furthermore, Kopite7kimi asserts that they are 99% confident in this most recent 420W prediction, which is a pretty strong statement to make.

Another interesting point here is that if the RTX 4080 does end up at 420W, for argument’s sake, where does that leave the RTX 4090? Most recently we’ve heard that the flagship will demand 450W, which isn’t all that much more than the purported draw for the 4080 – just 30W.

That has led some to suggest that we might be looking at more like 500W for the 4090, but that’s not necessarily the case. There could be only a 30W difference between the RTX 4080 and 4090 going by Nvidia’s past form, because indeed if you look at the 3080 and 3090, the gap was exactly that – a 320W power consumption for the former, and 350W for the latter. The obvious problem now, though, is that rather than just flagship territory – which is expected to be difficult and demanding GPU terrain – we’re looking at the xx80 tier supposedly calling for what could be an 800W (or maybe even greater) PSU requirement.

Whatever the case, these RTX 4000 graphics cards don’t sound like they’re going to be an easy ride for PSUs. The nearer we get to the Lovelace launch, the more accurate these predictions should theoretically be – and if the rumor mill is right about Nvidia’s planned release timeframe, the RTX 4090 could land as soon as August, which isn’t far off now.

Today’s best graphics card deals

$219

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

$585.90

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

$690.96

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could debut by December 2022 - but isn't it too early

We can soon get to see the Snapdragon Gen 2 processors powering the upcoming flagships in the last quarter of 2022. Qualcomm, maybe to cut the competition completely, is in a hyperactive mode in terms of launching new processors. The flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor made its debut at the beginning of the year, followed by the launch of its successor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, a month ago.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Dell’s adds Alder Lake CPU to XPS 13, but ditches the earphone jack

Dell has launched a revised XPS 13 and revealed an upcoming convertible tablet, both powered by Intel’s newest 12th Alder Lake processors. The new XPS 13 is on sale right now (opens in new tab) starting at $999 on Dell’s website in the US and Canada with a Developer Edition on the way. The difference between the two (opens in new tab) is that the base XPS 13 runs on Windows 11 (Home or Pro) while the Developer Edition has Ubuntu 20.04. Dell states the Developer Edition is also on sale, but it currently can’t be found on the company website.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Power Supply#Gpu#Gb
TechRadar

Should I buy the 42-inch LG C2? We test the smallest OLED 4K TV

The 42-inch LG C2 is one of the most eye-grabbing 4K TVs to have been released this year. Not because it’s the biggest, or flashiest, but precisely because it takes high-end technologies and condenses them into their smallest form yet, bringing features that the best 40-inch TVs have never seen before.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
RTX
TechRadar

15-inch MacBook Air may be coming in 2023

A new report says that Apple may be working on a new 15-Inch MacBook Air for a 2023 release, as well as an unspecified 12-Inch laptop. According to analyst Mark Gurman from Bloomberg (opens in new tab), an insider confirmed that the tech giant is working on the larger MacBook Air that would be set for a release as early as Spring 2023. This would be the first time that Apple has released a MacBook Air of this size in its history.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

New Bluetooth version adds AirPods-like audio sharing to more headphones

We've updated this story with more details from the Bluetooth SIG about which Bluetooth version is needed to access Auracast and which devices will support it. There's a new Bluetooth variant rolling out within the next few months and you should know about it, because it'll bring significant changes to the way we share audio – some of them life-changing.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Lenovo Legion S7 review

An extremely polished and impressively portable gaming machine that offers very competent performance at 1080p with only a few minor drawbacks. Combined with a sensible price point and surprisingly good speakers, this is a stellar offering from Lenovo. Two-minute review. Lenovo proclaims the Legion S7 (short for Slim 7) to...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Is the Xbox Series X a good 4K Blu-ray player?

The Xbox Series X often feels like it’s got it all. It's incredibly powerful, it somehow has a significantly smaller footprint despite than the PS5 being a small monolith and, importantly, gives you access to Xbox Game Pass, the exceptional monthly subscription service for games that’s probably saved us into four figures by now.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Well done Apple: MagSafe is finally becoming useful

After over a decade of making videos about tech, my kit bag's been shrinking while my video resolutions have been climbing. Some of today's best camera phones, like the iPhone 13 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro, are shooting crisp 4K footage. By comparison, my first vlogging cam – the Canon S90 – capped out at 480p in 2009.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

AMD's latest APU could revolutionize supercomputers

AMD has confirmed that a next-gen CDNA 4 multi-chip and multi-IP Instinct accelerator is currently in development and scheduled to launch by 2023, known as the Instinct MI300 GPU. Technically speaking, this is actually an APU that will combine the next-generation of CDNA 3 cores with the next-generation Zen 4 CPU cores.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Github is closing one of its most popular dev tools

GitHub has revealed that its free and open-source text and source code editor Atom is biting the dust. In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the news, the company said it decided to sunset Atom on December 15, 2022, after which both the Atom repository and all other repositories will be archived.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Azure eats into AWS lead as cloud market continues to grow

Amazon Web Services may be a global powerhouse in the cloud hosting world, but its share of the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market could be one area it is falling behind somewhat. The tech giant’s share of the IaaS marketplace fell 40.8% in 2020 to 38.9% in 2021 according...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Microsoft Flight Simulator to get an extended 40th-anniversary edition

Microsoft is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Microsoft Flight Simulator, the company's longest-running game franchise, with the release of an expanded edition of the game. This new edition introduces helicopters, gliders and a bunch of classic aircraft to the game. The world premiere trailer, announcing the new edition, shows the return of aircraft from previous Microsoft Flight Simulator games, including the Spirit of Saint Louis monoplane, the Emerald Harbor Air commercial aircraft, the NR77V racing airplane and more. They'll all be available in this new anniversary edition of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

TechRadar

39K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy