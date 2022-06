FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Fate has temporarily shut down the Robert Smith Family Park Splash Pad after two parents reported their children fell ill after visiting it on Sunday. Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the report of children getting sick after visiting the park, a park crew sprayed the splash pad, play structures, and restrooms with disinfectant to assure any germs present are removed. An update on the city's webpage explains that the splash pad is maintained daily by a Certified Pool Operator. In turn, that person reports the levels of chemicals in the...

FATE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO