Minnesota child hospitalized after family boat hit by barge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man was killed and another injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Departments that around 3:20 a.m. officers found a car in the median of the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue. Inside, officers found the driver with a gunshot wound. The driver died at the scene, marking the 40th homicide in the city so far this year. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Hassan Abu Mohamed of Minneapolis. His cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head. Credit: CBS Officers later learned that a second man, who was not in the car, was also hurt in the shooting. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as “non-life-threatening.” No arrests have been made in the case.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO