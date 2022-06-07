Minnesota child hospitalized after family boat hit by barge

OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Oakdale Saturday night.
It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 120 and Stillwater Boulevard.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a 38-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban turned in front of a motorcycle.
(credit: MnDOT)
The motorcyclist — identified as 52-year-old Robert Hayes from St. Paul — was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said.
The driver of the Suburban was not injured.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating Saturday after two people were hurt in a shooting outside a Brooklyn Park barber shop.
Authorities in the suburb north of Minneapolis say the shooting happened in the parking lot of a barber shop near the intersection of 63rd and Boone avenues. Bullets flew into the business.
(credit: CBS)
The two shot were a 67-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. Emergency crews brought them to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as “non-life-threatening.”
Investigators do not believe the victims were the intended targets. The suspects fled the area before officers arrived on the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
SAVAGE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Mounds View man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a sedan Wednesday afternoon in Savage.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the sedan was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when it struck the northbound motorcycle at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection with 128th Street.
(credit: MnDOT)
The victim is identified as Quinn Jeffrey Milles. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the sedan, an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman, was not hurt.
The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.
A 30-year-old Minnesota mother will spend nearly two decades in jail for brutally beating her 2-year-old daughter to death last year, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. District Court Judge Leonardo Castro on Thursday handed down a sentence of 18 years in state prison to Ciashia Lee for the murder of young Melody Vang.
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane.
A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said.
The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash is being investigated.
Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died Thursday evening after a shooting in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded just before 10 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue North.
As officers were arriving, they found out that a man had arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 41-year-old Ernell Hooks of Columbia Heights, died at the hospital.
No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be submitted online, too.
The shooting happened less than two hours after a deadly gas station shooting in Plymouth.
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been arrested for the death of her child in Mower County. Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, child endangerment, permitting a child to ingest drugs, and fifth-degree drug possession. She’s being held in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Brooklyn Park police say an argument at a gas station escalated into a shooting on the road. Police responded to the intersection of Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive shortly before 1:50 a.m. Thursday. At that intersection police found the victims who said they were shot at before crashing into another unrelated vehicle.
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials in Golden Valley are increasing their focus on carjackings after several were reported in recent weeks. Authorities are concerned the suspects in these frightening cases are getting more and more brazen. "Running at me with the gun was like up his arm sleeve,...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man was killed and another injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Departments that around 3:20 a.m. officers found a car in the median of the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue. Inside, officers found the driver with a gunshot wound.
The driver died at the scene, marking the 40th homicide in the city so far this year.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Hassan Abu Mohamed of Minneapolis. His cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head.
Credit: CBS
Officers later learned that a second man, who was not in the car, was also hurt in the shooting. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as “non-life-threatening.”
No arrests have been made in the case.
A Hugo area man was injured in a single vehicle accident yesterday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jacob Daniel Anderson, (19) was injured when the eastbound 2008 Ford Fusion he was driving left Highway 10, struck a driveway approach at mile marker 61 in Gorman Township, and went airborne.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say an oven fire at a popular restaurant in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood was contained Wednesday morning.
The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to Bar la Grassa around 6 a.m.
The department said the oven fire was extinguished and did not spread beyond the stove. No one was injured.
The city’s Health Department was called because of the use of a fire extinguisher. The fire’s cause is being investigated.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies were treated at an area hospital after their squad car was involved in a crash early Tuesday evening in Minneapolis.
(credit: CBS)
It happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Lowry and 3rd avenues, near the western end of the Lowry Avenue Bridge.
The sheriff’s office says “squad lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash.” The squad was the only vehicle involved. The deputies’ conditions haven’t been released.
La Crosse police seized over 100 pounds of drugs as well as five guns and thousands of dollars in a drug bust Monday. According to police, officers arrested 27-year-old Jade Deeny Monday as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Multiple search warrants led police to a storage unit in Deeny's name. There, police discovered what seemed to be "pill-press laboratory" containing ingredients to make Xanax, along with thousands of USPS boxes, according to the release. Police estimate the street value of drugs they seized to be worth $1,027,000.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing University of Minnesota student has been found dead.
Family confirmed with WCCO that the 21-year-old student’s body was found Monday evening.
The family says no foul play is suspected.
The student, who was from Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1.
—
If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency please know help is always available. You can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week; the number is 800-273-8255.
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire.
(credit: CBS)
Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.”
The two men killed were identified as 23-year-old Sherman Frazier, of Coon Rapids, and 21-year-old Elijah Stangler, of Anoka.
This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Fridley say a young black bear has been spotted wandering around the city.
The city’s Public Safety Department wrote on Facebook that residents “should give the bear plenty of space and allow it to pass through.”
MORE: Video Shows Coyote Following Bear In Minnetonka
Officials also suggested removing anything outside the home that may smell like food, such as garbage cans.
The department also said that unless the bear is sick or injured, or if it poses a threat, residents should notify the Department of Natural Resources of the sighting rather than local law enforcement.
COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Police in Coon Rapids are investigating a shooting in an apartment that left two men dead. Police were called to the apartment just before 5 Monday afternoon on reports of gunfire. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Department says officers found three men shot in the apartment. One of the men died at the scene. Another died at a hospital. The third man suffered minor injuries.
Comments / 0