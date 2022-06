The Appleton Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people in the 600 block of W. Third Street.

Officers were called to the multi-family house just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday night, June 6. There, officers discovered a man and a woman dead.

This incident is believed to be confined to the home and there is not a threat to the neighborhood.

More information is expected to be released in the next few days.