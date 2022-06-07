ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Job openings in Texas reach an all time high

By Jessica Rivera
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyuTP_0g2wfJjs00

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’re looking for a job , chances are you don’t have to look far.

Currently, the number of jobs available exceeds the amount of people looking for work, meaning if you need a job there is one for you. But why are we seeing this trend?

“About 115,000 people out of the workforce. But those are people that were either at or approaching retirement age,” says Charley Ayres with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas

As central Texas continues to grow, we’re seeing a higher demand for jobs.

“It’s a little bit of the same situation with retail and food service, as population grows more people look for retail services, more people are eating out. So it’s an exponential problem,” says Ayres.

Many factors are contributing to the current labor shortages, such as finding affordable childcare .

“Have child care programs, with scholarships available that will provide the cost of child care for single parents that are actively seeking employment,” says Ayres.

Charley Ayres with Workforce Solutions says, they also assist those looking to hire.

“So if the employers have employees that may just need to up skill a little bit. But, the employers may not have the funds to provide that training . There are training grants that can help those individuals get trained,” says Ayres.

While the number of job openings are high, Ayres says it’s not something to be concerned about.

“Pre-pandemic numbers were like 3.8% unemployment. I will tell you that’s, that’s kind of a tricky number because that’s only measuring people that have applied for unemployment and are actively seeking a job,” says Ayres.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

2022 Texas missing persons

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the Texas Equusearch […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Time High#Central Texas#Retirement Age#Fox
KLST/KSAN

Texas Panhandle native flies Southwest Airlines retirement flight back to Amarillo with brothers, sister as crew

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thousand of passengers race through Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to destinations across the globe. On June 2, Texas panhandle native and Southwest Airlines Captain Larry Vaughan was one of those passengers, but his trip had been planned for a while. After 31 years, he would be flying his […]
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

GALLERY: Team Texas advances in Special Olympics 2022, meets Peyton Manning

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Special Olympics’ Team Texas, from Abilene, is doing well in its Championship for Unified Flag Football! After leaving Abilene with a proper ‘hero send-off’ and traveling to Houston, Team Texas jetted off to Orlando, Florida to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. Upon their arrival, two-time Super Bowl […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

How to protect yourself from the rising summer temperatures

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Heat safety in Texas is no joke, as many experience a variety of heat related injuries or illnesses during the summer season. “When you’re thinking of summer heat, think of it in two different ways,” Ryan Dirker said, the McLennan County EMA Assistant Coordinator. “A: hide from the sun. B: […]
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
KLST/KSAN

Congressional candidates address education and safety issues

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The candidates for former representative Filemon Vela Jr’s vacant seat in U.S. House Texas District 34 are gearing up for the special election on June 14. The candidates on the ballot are focusing on several issues, but all agree that education and safety are a top priority. “Bring our […]
EDUCATION
KLST/KSAN

Texas House investigation into Uvalde shooting begins behind closed doors

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than two weeks after the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, Texas lawmakers kicked off an investigation into what happened behind closed doors Thursday. The three-panel investigative committee met with witnesses and heard testimony in an hourslong hearing not open to the public. Chairman Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, said in a […]
UVALDE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Destination Central Texas: Texas Sports Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Right now is the perfect time to be a sports fan – you have the NBA Finals, all kinds of baseball, and you even have a little USFL to enjoy! Since it is summertime, you even have time to explore the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. “This is where all […]
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Settlement reached in government’s lawsuit over private border wall in South Texas

The federal government has reached an agreement in a lawsuit with the builder of a controversial private border wall in South Texas, which will allow the wall to remain on the banks of the Rio Grande but requires quarterly inspections by the company. The settlement also calls for the destruction of sensitive information and reports produced by the federal government during the case, which has angered local environmentalists who want the public to know how vulnerable the structure is to flooding.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy