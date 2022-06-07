ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver dead after jumping into lake during pursuit on I-85 at South Carolina border

By Joshua Kuhn
 5 days ago

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C./FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) — Investigators are asking for help identifying a man who died after jumping out of his car into Lake Hartwell during a police pursuit.

The incident began when sheriff’s deputies in Franklin County, Georgia, tried to stop a 2014 Dodge Charger on Interstate 85 after they clocked the car going 125 mph.

During the pursuit, the vehicle hit another car on the bridge over Lake Hartwell at the South Carolina/Georgia state line before hitting the bridge guardrail. Deputies said the driver then got out of the car and jumped into Lake Hartwell.

Franklin County deputies saw the man attempting to swim in the water and threw a rope in an attempt to rescue him. He was last seen going beneath the bridge.His body was found about 2 a.m. in 26-foot-deep water.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said it has tentatively identified the man. However, he was carrying two different photo IDs with two different names.

The coroner’s office said it hopes that some tattoos will be able to fully identify the man, along with a digital fingerprint scanner provided by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

The car was registered to a woman from Greenwood, South Carolina, but deputies have not yet been able to locate her.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

