Woman dies, two firefighters taken to hospital after Cary house fire

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

The Cary Fire Department said one woman died and two firefighters had to be taken to the hospital after a house fire.

The call came in Monday night at 11:30 p.m. about a fire at 301 Dunhagan Place.

A 93-year-old homeowner was inside at the time of the fire and officials say she died at the scene. An official cause of death has not been released at this time.

The two firefighters who were hurt were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

