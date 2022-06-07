Suspect Arrested in Baltimore Double Murder Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old woman he allegedly shot in his Highlandtown home last year, Baltimore police said. On Oct. 28, 2021, officers responded to the 200 block of S. Bouldin Street for a report of a shooting and found Stacy Hill inside suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital and listed in grave condition. She died later that day, and on Nov. 1, police identified her as the victim of a homicide. Police on Friday alleged Harry Wallace Jr. shot Hill in the chest during a domestic dispute. An arrest warrant for Wallace was obtained on June 7, and he was detained two days later and transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, police said. He has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and multiple weapons charges, according to court records.

