13 states surpass $5 per gallon ahead of busy summer travel

As of Saturday morning, the nationwide average for a gallon of gas is now $5.00. With inflation rising 8.6% year over year, it's now reached the highest level 40 years. Due to inflation, the cost of food has gone up 10.1% and energy at 50.3%. Economists say that compared to last year, the average American family is paying $460 more per month for goods and services.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO