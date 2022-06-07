13 states surpass $5 per gallon ahead of busy summer travel

As of Saturday morning, the nationwide average for a gallon of gas is now $5.00. With inflation rising 8.6% year over year, it's now reached the highest level 40 years. Due to inflation, the cost of food has gone up 10.1% and energy at 50.3%. Economists say that compared to last year, the average American family is paying $460 more per month for goods and services.
Dangerously high heat could break records in parts of Arizona and California through Sunday with temperatures well into triple digits. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the latest forecast.June 10, 2022.
