13 states surpass $5 per gallon ahead of busy summer travel

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents in thirteen states are now paying more than...

www.today.com

As of Saturday morning, the nationwide average for a gallon of gas is now $5.00. With inflation rising 8.6% year over year, it's now reached the highest level 40 years. Due to inflation, the cost of food has gone up 10.1% and energy at 50.3%. Economists say that compared to last year, the average American family is paying $460 more per month for goods and services.
TRAFFIC
The national average for a gallon of gas is higher than it’s ever been in the United States, and comes as the average household is now paying $450 more per month for the same goods compared to last year. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.June 10, 2022.
BUSINESS

