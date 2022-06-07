ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce names 'Citizens of the Year'

Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce has announced Sturgis "Citizens of the Year" for 2022: Cathi Garn-Abbs and Mike Stiles.

Garn-Abbs is best-known as executive director of Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, a role she began in 2000. She also worked at Kirsch for many years prior to that. According to one nominating letter, she was, and still is, "the face of Sturgis," pertaining to her roles and her circle of influence within the community.

“I can’t remember a city commission regular meeting that I ever attended in the last decade where Cathi was not there,” one nominator said. “She built a well-founded bridge with the city and its commission and staff and knew how to maintain it. Cathi is passionate. When there was an issue that she knew was wrong, there wasn’t much resting (until) fixing it or at least trying to ... If there was an issue that was right, she was one of the first and loudest cheerleaders ... Cathi simply cared.”

Stiles is a native of Sturgis and an alumnus of Sturgis High School. During the selection process, a comment that stood out regarding Stiles is that he is “the voice of Sturgis,” as a member of local radio for more than 30 years. Stiles currently serves as second vice president for St. Joseph County United Way and is involved in numerous community organizations. One nomination letter stated Stiles "makes himself available for functions at any time."

Roxanne Persing, executive director at the chamber of commerce, congratulated both Garn-Abbs and Stiles for being named Citizens of the Year and lauded their continued commitment to serving the community.

“It is truly an honor to live in this community with such devoted and giving people,” Persing said. “This is what makes Sturgis thrive and continue to grow.”

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce names 'Citizens of the Year'

