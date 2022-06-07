'People are still fueling up.' State's average gas price hits $5 per gallon

BOSTON — The gas station is increasingly becoming the place where no one wants to be.

The average price in the Bay State for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now $5, and prices have surged past that mark at many stations, taking a bigger bite out of household and business budgets and hitting low-income residents hard.

Related : Locals express frustration after gas prices spike in March

Prices climbed 4 cents during the past 24 hours alone, according to AAA Northeast. That's the highest they've ever been, and it's a 27-cent jump from a week ago.

The state's average is 70 cents higher than this time last month, and prices are $2.07 per gallon higher than last June.

Analysts said the national average could hit $6 per gallon by Labor Day. They blame a spike in demand coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine for creating the perfect storm.

Related : Are electric cars the answer to high gas prices?

"People are still fueling up, despite these high prices," said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast's director of public and government affairs, in a statement. "At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet."

The Massachusetts Legislature has so far resisted gas tax relief measures taken in other states, and faces continuing criticism from relief proponents who say the state should share some of the billions in unbudgeted tax revenues to help out motorists.

Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance spokesman Paul Craney said Monday that legislative leaders seem to be "unfazed by the record price of gasoline in Massachusetts."

"The climate lobby and their allies hold tremendous influence over Beacon Hill leadership, and for them, $5 a gallon gas is a feature of their program, not a bug in the economic system. They want families to be unable to afford fuel in order to change their driving habits, and they are not particularly picky about how they make that happen," Craney said in a statement.

In again rejecting the idea of a gas tax suspension, state Senate President Karen Spilka pointed to Connecticut, where the 25-cents-per-gallon excise on gas is not in effect but a gallon of gas still averages $4.89 compared to $4.96 in Massachusetts, as evidence that a suspension would not meaningfully benefit drivers.

"There is nothing that we can do to mandate that if we decrease or suspend the gas tax that it actually goes into the pockets of those at the pump because the oil companies can keep that gas tax and not pass it on to individuals purchasing gas," Spilka said. "So we are looking at other forms of assistance and tax relief for working families."

WCVB-TV contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: 'People are still fueling up.' State's average gas price hits $5 per gallon