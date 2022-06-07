Vote now: Who should be SBLive Missouri's high school athlete of the week?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Missouri high school athlete of the week for May 30-June 5. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com .

Katy Fitzler, St. Dominic girls soccer

The junior goalkeeper notched two crucial saves to help lead St. Dominic to a 1-0 win over Nerinx Hall to nab the Class 4 state title last Saturday.

Kolten Payne, Oran baseball

Payne, a junior pitcher, picked up a complete-game win while allowing just three runs on eight hits while striking out five batters to punch Oran’s ticket to the Class 1 title game with a 6-3 win over Northeast Cairo last Monday.

Sawyer Allen, Platte County baseball

Allen, a senior left-handed pitcher, was on the mound for the first 3 ⅓ innings during the Pirates’ 6-1 win over Festus in the Class 5 title game. Then, after exiting, he returned to record the final two outS to notch the win.

Conner McDonald, Festus baseball

McDonald, a senior, stayed calm at the plate and drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning to punch Festus’ ticket to the Class 5 title game with a 4-3 win over Willard in the semifinals.

Campbell Schultz, MICDS girls soccer

Fitzler, a senior midfielder, used a header to give MICDS a 2-1 win in overtime against Orchard Farm and secure the Class 2 title.

Nathan Bash, Plattsburg baseball

Bash, a senior, tallied five RBIs to help the Tigers notch their 29th win on the season with a 13-5 victory over Gainesville in Class 2’s third-place game last Friday.

Caleb Oligschlaeger, St. Elizabeth baseball

The Hornets’ ace retired the first three batters of the game and compiled nine strikeouts in six innings of action to help lead St. Elizabeth to the Class 1 title game with a 10-0 win over Platte Valley.

Audrey Smith, Fort Zumwalt South girls soccer

Smith, a sophomore, netted three goals to push the Bulldogs to a 5-3 win against Glendale in the Class 3 title game. It marked South’s second-straight championship.

Tate McGuire, Liberty North baseball

Along with scoring a run, McGuire pitched five innings while allowing six hits and striking out five batters to help lead the Eagles to an 11-5 win over Blue Springs South in the Class 6 title game last Saturday.

Logan Thompson, Father Tolton baseball

Thompson, a senior, pitched one inning before going to work at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs in Father Tolton’s 8-4 win over Springfield Catholic in the Class 3 title game last Thursday.

Mia Devrouax, Whitfield girls soccer

Devrouax, a sophomore forward, used a hat trick to lead Whitfield to a 3-0 triumph over St. Pius X to capture the Class 1 title last Saturday.

Ryker Zimmerman, Southern Boone County baseball

Zimmerman delivered a two-run triple in the sixth inning to add some insurance during the Eagles’ 8-3 win over Logan-Rogersville in the Class 4 title game last Thursday. He caught the final out of the game, too.

Emma Long, Orchard Farm girls soccer

Long, a senior, notched a hat trick to lead Orchard Farm to a 4-0 win over Perryville in the Class 2 semifinals last Friday at Soccer Park in St. Louis County.

Logan Cinotto, Russellville baseball

Cinotto pitched six-plus innings and went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs to help lead Russellville to a 5-3 win against Portageville in the Class 2 title game. The victory secured the Indians’ first-ever state title.

Kaitlyn Burkhardt, Smithville girls soccer

Burkhardt made two-straight saves in a penalty kicks shootout to help the Warriors secure a 1-1 (PK) victory over Ursuline in Class 3’s third-place match.