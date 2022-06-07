ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
27-year-old Oxford man dies in crash

By Austin Franklin
 5 days ago

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 27-year-old Oxford man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to state troopers, Deven J. Lancaster was injured when the dump truck he was driving left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned in a creek. Troopers said Lancaster jumped from his vehicle while it was in motion and was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash happened on County Road 13, two miles south of Heflin around 1:07 p.m.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

