27-year-old Oxford man dies in crash
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 27-year-old Oxford man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
According to state troopers, Deven J. Lancaster was injured when the dump truck he was driving left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned in a creek. Troopers said Lancaster jumped from his vehicle while it was in motion and was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The crash happened on County Road 13, two miles south of Heflin around 1:07 p.m.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
