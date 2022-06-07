ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Metro Sales Office to Close Permanently on June 30

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sales Office at Metro Center Station will close permanently on June 30, 2022, a change approved by the Metro Board of Directors as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget. Services offered...

mocoshow.com

WTOP

Grants from Amazon help affordable housing near DC-area mass transit

New grants from Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and Amazon are making several housing projects near mass transit stations more affordable. Over $656,000 will be spread out across 10 housing projects. The grants come out of the new Housing Affordability Planning Program. “We are thrilled to have these 10 projects...
WASHINGTON, DC
getnews.info

Plumber in DC Highlights Reasons Why Sewer Draining Is Important

Plumber in DC is a top-rated plumbing company in Washington DC. In a recent update, the agency highlighted reasons why sewer draining is important. Washington, DC – In a website post, Plumber In DC highlighted reasons why sewer draining is important. Sewer draining helps in the elimination of clogs...
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

DSW Targeting “Early Fall” Opening at Ellsworth Place

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is targeting an “early fall” opening at Ellsworth Place, a representative for the mall confirmed to the Source via email. We reported last December that DSW was set to leave its street-level location at 910 Ellsworth Drive for Ellsworth Place. Brentwood, Tenn.-based GBT Realty, owners of Ellsworth Place, confirmed in January of this year that the discount shoe retailer signed a lease in late 2021 with construction to renovate the former Guitar Center storefront on Level 4 of the mall.
SILVER SPRING, MD
streetsensemedia.org

Juneteenth should be a formal holiday in Washington D.C.

I am writing to support the establishment of Juneteenth, which President Biden made into a federal “day of observance” in 2021, as a legal holiday in the District of Columbia. The D.C. Council should recognize it with funding for programs, staffing, and events. Creating a commission to guide its planning is a good start.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCEDC With Partner LEDC Selected as New Fund Manager to Provide Loans to Maryland, Small, Minority and Women-Owned Businesses

Montgomery County now represented for first time in Maryland VLT Program; MCEDC given an initial allocation of $1.5 million in state funding. Per The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC): MCEDC was named last week as the ninth and newest fund manager in the Maryland Small, Minority and Women-Owned Business Program, also known as the Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) Program. There are currently eight VLT fund managers around Maryland that receive state funds to provide loans for small, minority and women-owned companies.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Councilmember Andrew Friedson to be Honored by The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington

Also Recently Received the Glen Echo Park Advocacy Award in May. ROCKVILLE, Md., June 10, 2022—Andrew Friedson, Montgomery County’s District 1 Councilmember, has been recognized as part of an exceptional cohort of The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s Jewish leaders under 40 who are committed to making the world a better place. The honorees will be awarded at The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s Annual Meeting on June 16th.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

China King in Gaithersburg Closes After Twenty Years

China King at 8035 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg has closed. The restaurant opened in 2001 and closed its doors this past April. The owners tell us that difficulty staffing and pandemic woes helped them to decide it was time to retire. China King was known for its modern interpretation...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Kitchen Fire at Summer House in Pike & Rose

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Units were called to the scene of a kitchen fire at Summer House Santa Monica on the 11800 block of Grand Park Avenue in the Pike & Rose development at approximately 4:30pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. The initial report was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Seafood Restaurants in Washington DC: Affordable and Tasty

When you are craving some mouth-watering seafood in the nation’s capital, it doesn’t always have to cost you an arm and a leg. You just need to do a little bit of research to find a number of hidden gems in town. Or you can simply rely on the research The DC Post has already done for you. These are the best seafood restaurants in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
earlynews24.com

DC launches ‘strike force’ to boost Black homeownership | WTOP News

In October, when the new fiscal year begins, D.C. will have $10 million ready to put in the Black Homeownership Fund. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was all smiles as she stood in front of a new development that sits at Riggs Road and South Dakota Avenue, where hundreds of new homes were being built, and it wasn’t just because she was back in the neighborhood where her political career began when she was elected Advisory Neighborhood Commissions rep in 2004.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

With new cafe, Army veteran brings Southern baking to Tysons workers

Tysons’ newest eatery won’t be found in the usual malls and mixed-use developments. Instead, it has set up base in a cluster of corporate office buildings where Jones Branch Drive curves parallel to the Dulles Toll Road. Welcomed with a ribbon cutting and prayer, the latter courtesy of...
TYSONS, VA
mocoshow.com

Meetings Being Held In-Person to Address Progress of Purple Line Construction, with Next Meeting on Tuesday, June 14, in Silver Spring

Meetings Being Held In-Person to Address Progress of Purple Line Construction, with Next Meeting on Tuesday, June 14, in Silver Spring. Progress of continuing work on the Purple Line, including introduction of the new contractor, are the focus of a series of in-person meetings being held by the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA).
SILVER SPRING, MD
goodwordnews.com

Rep. Banks on Republican opposition to January 6 committee findings

Again, I can’t get past the lines of his speech when he told his supporters to come down to the Capitol and peacefully and patriotically – patriotically raise your voice. Now, Lisa, what I love about Washington, DC, the nation’s capital, is a place where you can demonstrate and raise your voice, exercise your constitutional rights. And that day, there were many people who came to Washington, DC, from my district, from all over the country who came to support a president that they supported. They felt the election had not been conducted properly.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Opening Date Announced for Roaming Rooster in Pike & Rose

The grand opening for Roaming Rooster at 967 Rose Ave in N. Bethesda is set for June 21st. The 1,843-square-foot restaurant will feature its famous buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, sides, salads and an all week breakfast menu. A minority- and family-owned business founded in 2015, Roaming Rooster began as a food truck that traveled across the Washington, D.C. metro region. Its popularity grew and today there are several food trucks and multiple storefronts. This will be the first Roaming Rooster in Maryland and Montgomery County and its sixth fast-casual restaurant in the region.
BETHESDA, MD
ssgnews.com

Now Get Guide On How to Get Weed in DC

DCWeedEvents is the leading platform for all your weed related How to Get Weed in DC & gatherings, events and occasions. The Complete & Law View Available Related to the How to Get Weed in DC in Our Blog. It is a platform that helps you enjoy your life with friends and family without getting into any kind of trouble. DC Weed Events is a locally owned and operated company that provides the best services in obtaining medical marijuana for the residents of Washington, D.C. We offer various strains of marijuana for your medicinal needs at affordable prices. Call us now to know more about our services and products! Our prices are affordable and we offer you the chance to get the best weed in DC. You can now treat yourself with our amazing products. Now Read Our Blog Completely On How to Get Weed in DC.
POLITICS
mocoshow.com

Snow Bots Has Closed Permanently in Rockville

Snow Bots, one of the first places to make snow cream relatively popular in Montgomery County, announced that it closed permanently via social media at the beginning of June. Located at 1701 Rockville Pike, near Congressional Plaza, since 2014, the snow cream and bubble tea shop was one of the first to bring egg waffles to the area (called puffles). Snow Bots also introduced larger bubble tea cups that were more like soup containers.
ROCKVILLE, MD

