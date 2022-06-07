ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Street Global Sues London Metal Exchange Related For Canceled Nickel Trades: Reuters

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
London Metal Exchange faces its second lawsuit in a week for $15.3 million from U.S.-based Jane Street Global Trading, following the cancellation of nickel trades in March, reported Reuters.

A Jane Street representative stated that canceling nickel trades "at a period of heightened volatility severely undermines the integrity of the markets and sets a dangerous precedent that calls future contracts into question."

In a statement, the Hong Kong bourse said that the allegation by the US quantitative fund and market maker was "without merit, and the LME will vigorously contest it."

