ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cooper OKs NC employee leave for ‘personal significance’ day

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dqr6I_0g2wc5Za00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of North Carolina state employees are now provided with paid leave to observe a day of “personal significance,” Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday.

Cooper’s executive order gives workers in Cabinet–level agencies an additional eight hours of leave annually for an observance that includes but isn’t limited to days of cultural or religious importance.

The order makes reference to days not listed in the paid holiday schedule for state employees, like Juneteenth, Diwali, Ramadan and Rosh Hashanah.

“North Carolina is at its best when we celebrate our diversity and show respect for the cultural and faith traditions of all North Carolinians,” Cooper said in a news release.

The state employee schedule already is at its maximum of 12 paid holidays. State law says those holidays must include Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Veterans Day and three days for Christmas.

Agencies and commissions that aren’t directly controlled by the governor can also follow the policy.

The “Personal Observance Leave” should begin no later than June 16, and workers should give at least two weeks’notice, the release said.

The Office of State Human Resources asks agencies to grant leave requests for Juneteenth and LGBTQ pride month activities to “the greatest extent possible” given their proximity.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Online Ordering Now Available at Spencer CashSaver for SNAP Recipients

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the addition of online purchasing at Spencer CashSaver for West Virginians using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This benefit is available through the West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program beginning June 6, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Lootpress

Sarah Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leads in early results from Saturday’s special primary for the state’s only U.S. House seat, as voters whittled down the list of 48 candidates running for the position that was held for 49 years by the late U.S. Rep. Don Young.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Lootpress

W.Va. GOP lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy resigns

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia state lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy a year ago has resigned to take a job in Florida. Del. Joe Jeffries, a Republican whose district includes a group of counties near Charleston, submitted his formal letter of resignation to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw on June 1, according to a House spokesperson.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Some West Virginians to get 465 dollar payments

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Some recipients of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive a special payment of $465, the state said. The funds will go to recipients who were active in the WV Works program in May and are eligible to continue with the program in June, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. The temporary assistance program’s Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund is providing the payments.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce Funding to Increase Access to Healthy Food Resources

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $713,879 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI). This funding will be used to help develop food systems that support the health and economic vibrancy of five communities across West Virginia.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Roy Cooper
Lootpress

West Virginia set to receive first round of broadband money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than half a billion dollars in federal funding will be sent to four U.S. states to expand broadband access as part of a sweeping national effort to bring affordable service to rural and low-income Americans, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday. Louisiana, New Hampshire,...
INTERNET
Lootpress

DHHR Urges Residents to Take Steps to Prevent Tickborne Diseases

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health urges residents to take preventive measures against tickborne diseases. Tickborne diseases are spread through the bite of an infected tick and many of these diseases can also infect pets. According to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Paid Holidays#Politics State#Cooper Oks Nc#Raleigh#Cabinet#Diwali#North Carolinians
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces West Virginia waterfall trail

(LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice announced that the West Virginia Department of Tourism has launched the nation’s first statewide waterfall trail. “We are blessed to be able to enjoy beauty beyond all comparison in West Virginia, and our waterfalls are no different,” Gov. Justice said. “I encourage all West Virginians to get involved with this fun initiative and I thank our Tourism department for the great work they’re doing to help people rediscover their love for the magnificent outdoors in our great state.”
LIFESTYLE
Lootpress

WVDOT is hiring in the Northern Panhandle

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is actively hiring equipment operators, mechanics and occupational safety employees in the Northern Panhandle right now, and may have a position that’s just right for you!. The WVDOT currently has at least 20 vacancies to fill in Brooke,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

WV Days Celebration at Canaan Resort Features Civil War Reenactments June 17-19

DAVIS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The smell of gun smoke and cook fires will permeate the mountain air as Civil War reenactors relive battles and camp life during the West Virginia Days Celebration at Canaan Valley Resort June 17-19. “Guests will enjoy taking a walk into our past and witnessing how soldiers fought and lived during the Civil War,” said Sam England, general manager of Canaan Valley Resort. “There will be a variety of additional activities for kids and families to enjoy, like live music, field games, food vendors, an Irish Road Bowling contest, and more.”
DAVIS, WV
Lootpress

WVSU Offering Free Health Professionals Course to High School Students

INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – High school juniors and seniors in West Virginia with an interest in health care have the opportunity to enroll in a free college course this summer through West Virginia State University (WVSU). The Health Professionals Scholars course will provide high school students further education regarding...
HEALTH
Lootpress

Severe weather possible today across West Virginia

WHEN: 1PM – 12AM, most activity focused in the afternoon and late evening. WHERE: Across the entire area for severe weather. Susceptible areas for possible water issues across the Ohio Valley, however the entire area could see heavy downpours which may lead to possible isolated flooding issues. Limited locations for tornado threat along the western Ohio River Valley.
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy