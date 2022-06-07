ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Authorities warns of phone scam seeking Medicare info

By 7 News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, New York (WWNY) - Authorities in St. Lawrence County are warning people about a Medicare-related scam. The...

westsidenewsny.com

Multi-agency response saves a life

Brockport Firefighters (BFD), the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Monroe Ambulance were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident in the area of 538 Salmon Creek Road in the Town of Sweden on June 1 at 11:30 a.m. The caller stated a car had struck a tree, one person was trapped inside, and the vehicle was on fire. Due to the proximity to the Town of Ogden, and the seriousness of the incident, officers from the Ogden Police Department (OPD) responded immediately with the Deputies from MCSO. Deputy Fire Chief (DC) Jose Medina (BFD) requested Spencerport Fire Department (SFD) be added to the assignment as he called enroute to the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNYT

New York State Police issue scam alert

A warning from the New York State Police: beware of scams targeting older people. The scams include a few different scenarios. The callers are claiming to be a family member and may have an illness or may have been arrested. The caller will put urgency on helping them and not...
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Franklin Velazquez, 30, of Utica, was charged in Vernon on June 8 with second-degree strangulation. • Robert D. Muncy, 24, of Chittenango, was charged in Sullivan on June 6 with possession of a...
HERKIMER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Two New York State Men Facing Felonies For Illegal Marijuana Sales

New York State Police arrested two men for illegal marijuana sales to an underage girl. State Police began an investigation after a 15-year-old girl got sick from a marijuana cigarette that she and another teen bought at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop, located at 2381 Rte 9W, Ravena, NY 12143. The incident happened in February 2022. NYSP determined that a 33-year-old man, Dawood Almawri, who was working as a clerk at the store, sold the joint to the girls.
RAVENA, NY
WCAX

Traffic stop turns into police chase through several towns

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A traffic stop turns into a high-speed chase through nearly 70 miles of Vermont. The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says around 9:15 a.m. Friday, a deputy pulled over 47-year-old Michael Marshall at the St. Albans Bay State Park. Police learned Marshall had an outstanding...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WIBX 950

The 5 Worst Places To Live In New York State

Every year the website Niche.com puts out a list o the best places to live in New York State. But what happens when you go to the very end of the list?. You find the worst places to live! Based on the same metrics that Niche.com uses to find the best places to live, these five places would be the worst places to live in New York State.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
#Medicare
96.1 The Eagle

Can Your Landlord Legally Evict You For Using Marijuana In New York State?

With adult-use marijuana legal in New York, many questions arise about when and where you can legally use it. Just because cannabis has been legalized, does not mean that it's a 'free-for-all.' There are still plenty of rules when it comes to consuming weed. If you're a renter, you may be curious about what your landlord can do if he or she finds you using marijuana in their property (your home). Here's what New York State law says about it.
LAW
HuntingtonNow

State Begins Sending Homeowner Tax Rebate Checks

New York State has begun sending out tax rebate checks to homeowners. A chart posted on a state website mistakenly identifies Syosset as part of Huntington, and lists Commack out of order on the alphabetical list. Amounts coming to Huntington homeowners range from $1,845.16 to $134.82 for those in the...
HUNTINGTON, NY
informnny.com

Norwood woman charged with endangering the welfare of a child

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County woman faces charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic incident in the town of Norwood. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they investigated the incident on May 30 in the village of Norwood. The investigation determined that 34-year-old Ashley A. Fuller had placed her hand around the throat of a juvenile causing the juvenile to have difficulty breathing.
NORWOOD, NY
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Missing woman from Perinton has been found

Perinton, N.Y. — Perinton, N.Y. — (Update 6-9-22) The Monroe County Sheriff's Office say Norma Ryther has been found and is in good health. Original Story: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a woman with dementia who has gone missing. 74-year-old Norma Ryther...
PERINTON, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas Supports New York State's Enhanced Gun Laws

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas backs New York State's enhanced gun legislation that Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week in the wake of recent mass shootings nationwide. The new legislation included changes regarding the purchase of AR-15 rifles, as well as strengthening the state's Red Flag Law. In a recent interview with WDOE News, Rosas said that while he doesn't agree with some of the changes made, he feels that "tweaking" the gun laws is a good thing overall...
DUNKIRK, NY
wwnytv.com

Five killed in California Marine aircraft crash identified

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified five people who died when their Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed during training in the California desert. The pilots were identified Friday as captains Nicholas Losapio of New Hampshire and John Sax of California. Also killed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Passes Bill to Allow “Green” Burials

The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.
POLITICS

