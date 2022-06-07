NYPD: Bus driver stabbed after argument with another man

Officers are searching for a man accused of stabbing a bus driver between Ocean and Flatbush Avenue a little after midnight Tuesday. Police say a 39-year-old bus driver got into an altercation with a man in his 30s about getting on the bus.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the bus driver in the stomach and slashed him above the eye during the altercation.

The bus driver was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition, and the suspect is still on the loose.

A news conference was held at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Medical Hospital by the Transit Workers Union in response to this stabbing to call out the MTA on the unsafe conditions their employees face.

According to the MTA, the number of assault and harassment incidents on transit workers to date have only increased, with just 49 incidents in the month of May alone and 26 of those happening on buses.