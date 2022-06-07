ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Water installing smart meters, customers wanting to opt out will have to pay extra

By Candy Rodriguez
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjaim_0g2wZMWd00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Patricia Dabbert learned Austin Water would upgrade her analog water meter to a “smart meter” she had some questions.

“We were concerned about having access online because of hacking, someone being able to control from outside Austin water, even,” Dabbert said.

Inflation driving up food prices at the grocery store — how much everything costs

Austin Water plans to replace 250,000 analog water meters with smart meters . Water officials said this infrastructure overhaul will modernize the system which will allow customers to control and monitor their usage online. Austin Water officials said the smart meters help customers keep track of their water usage online and provide up-to-date notices.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVwVp_0g2wZMWd00
A new smart meter top next to the traditional analog tops for Austin Water meters. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

They said when it comes to fears of potential hacking or service interruption people shouldn’t worry.

“The data transmission system is encrypted and anonymous, it’s secure from hacking,” Explained Randi Jenkins, the agency’s assistant director. “Water service can only be turned off manually, so there’s no risk of service interruption from this system.”

Those who want to keep their analog water meters will have to pay a one-time fee of $75 and then $10 each month. Austin Water officials said the money will go to ensuring a technician can continue to read the meter.
That’s because the water utility company plans to eventually end its roughly $2.8 million contract with Bermex – the current utility meter reading company it relies on.

However, for their own peace of mind, the Dabberts are planning to opt out of the smart meters and stick with their analog meters.

“People need to be informed of their choices,” Dabbert said. “They’re going to online thermostats [and] online water, you know, people need to have their control if they want it.”

Austin Water shared with KXAN a customer video showcasing the impact of smart meters. Austin Water officials said one of their customers received “alerts from the My ATX Water customer portal telling her she might have a leak. She investigated and found out her cat was going into the bathroom and turned the water on to get a drink and play. They were out of town and their pet sitter didn’t notice the door was open and it was happening. Since (the customer) was alerted, she was able to speak to a customer service representative and find out if she qualifies and how to apply for a one-time high bill adjustment.”

Austin Water customers can check an interactive map to see when Austin Water will install the new meter in their neighborhood.

For customers who have switched over to the new smart meters Austin Water said people can use “a meter key that is available at any home improvement or hardware store to open the kids.”

Austin Water video showcasing how to find and turn off your water shut-off valve

Officials said they understand this may be a necessity during the winter months . They said they also “had a supply of meter keys free for customers to pick up at the City of Austin Utilities billing centers.” The water utility has plans to “do those types of events and distributions later this year again.” Adding, “While we do recommend that residents know where their property shut-off valves are, they can still access the main meter with a key.”

If a customer has a water emergency, Austin Water said customers can also call the Austin Water Emergency Dispatch at (512) 972.1000. If you would rather opt-out of the smart meter installation, you can call (512) 494-9400.

At present, Austin Water has replaced 50,000 water meters. It expects to get all of the water meters done by 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 4

Joe Ware
5d ago

Oh ... yes and the ones that that are totally on board, with these changes, No questions asked, are probably the same ones that believes the City when they make the assertion that ...People shouldn't worry... “The data transmission system is encrypted and anonymous, it’s secure from hacking,” No one employed by this City has instilled that amount of confidence with me.Especially when they were found to be guilty of, last summer, tapping into people's Smart thermostats turning them up to attempt to comtrol the amount of tax on the power grid. 🤔

Reply
2
Related
highlandernews.com

Study shows water flows in Burnet County at stake

Four geological experts from The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment met several Spicewood residents during an unofficial gathering earlier this week. Nick Dornak, Andy Sansom, Jenna Walker and Doug Wierman from the water-focused research group based in San Marcos at Texas State University spoke to more than 20 people June 8 at the Spicewood Community Center, 7901 County Road 404. …
BURNET COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Meters#Smart Meters#Water Service
KXAN

Scorching weekend ahead for Austin, other parts of Texas — Is ERCOT ready?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Austin and other major Texas cities bracing for another scorching weekend of triple-digit heat, KXAN checked in with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to see if the state’s electric grid operator is ready. “ERCOT continues to project sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand at this time,” read a statement […]
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXAN

Enroll In The Power Of Change Program By Pedernales Electric Cooperative

Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s Power of Change program helps to support area non-profits when co-op members round up their bills or make a one-time donation. Caroline Tinsley Porter, the community relations manager at Pedernales Electric Cooperative, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about the program. Talk...
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

Heat wave ramps up pest control calls in Texas

Local pest control companies report complaints about all sorts of critters showing up inside and outside homes have picked up with the recent heat wave. TPR's Brian Kirkpatrick has had his own run-ins with some interesting creatures, and he explains that there are a several reasons why they're walking, crawling, and slithering towards your home.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy