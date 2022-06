At least four people have been killed and another 17 have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, according to police. In the first fatal shooting of the weekend, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 5:02 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of South Justine, authorities stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

