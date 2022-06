(Undated) – Crawford County residents are being warned about a scam making the rounds. According to the Robinson Police Department, citizens are receiving calls from a person purporting to be with Ameren. They claim that your Ameren bill is “overdue” and a work order to disconnect has been issued. The scammer then requests your bank account information to bring your Ameren account “up to date.” Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, says what makes this scam sound legit, is they have access to online records for addresses. Ameren has been contacted and has confirmed that this is a scam. You are reminded to never give out your banking account and/or personal information if you did not initiate the call.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO