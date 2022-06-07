ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Videos help Faribault celebrate sesquicentennial

By By KRISTINE GOODRICH
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 5 days ago

The first short videos in a series about Faribault’s civic leadership are now online and airing on public television. More vignettes and a longer documentary will be released in the lead up to Heritage Days.

Faribault Community Television, the Faribault Heritage Days and The 1855 History Team led by Sam Temple partnered to produce the series in recognition of a milestone anniversary.

Some might consider the city’s founding to be 1855, which was the year the community of Faribault was platted.

But the sesquicentennial being celebrated this year observes the 1872 incorporation of the City Charter that established the city’s governance.

“They celebrate what 150 years of civic engagement, enabled by the City Charter, has brought to this community,” Temple said of his videos.

The documentary focuses on the incorporation of the charter and how that document has shaped city governance over the last 150 years, according to Temple. He conducted research of the city’s founding, with support from the Rice County Historical Society. The historic photographs that will be featured in the film were gathered by Historical Society staff Susan Garwood and Dave Nichols.

Temple and Logan Ledman are still finishing up the 15-to-20-minute documentary but expect to have it complete before Heritage Days gets underway next week.

For the series of 3-to-5-minute videos, the producers interviewed 17 current and former civic officials and volunteers ranging from former mayors, to a former Planning Commission member, the current city administrator. An open invitation was extended to anyone who has served the city. Temple said he would have liked to have received a few more responses, but he was pleased with the variety of people who did participate.

“What we do have is a good representation of the last 50 years of government,” Temple said.

The video vignettes each focus on a topic such as pioneering women in Faribault government, and the roles of city commissions.

Temple said he most enjoyed talking to those leaders and capturing recent city history that had not yet been recorded in historical archives.

He discovered that Faribault leaders of the 1970s into the 1990s were visionary in guiding cohesive community development as well as parks and recreation opportunities, he said.

“It’s most enlightening when you can sit down and talk to people who love Faribault and are passionate about serving,” he said.

Ultimately, Temple said he hopes the videos inspire more people to get involved in community governance.

